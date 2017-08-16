NEO Comic Con3 to be bigger and better in North Olmsted

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – Bigger is better for NEO Comic Con3, which is set for 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 20 at the North Olmsted Soccer Sportsplex on Lorain Road.

The show has moved from Strongsville, where it was held the last two years in August, to North Olmsted, where it is expected to be the biggest comic convention in Northeast Ohio this year with 100 vendors tables.

Shawn Belles, the founder and organizer of the Northeast Ohio Comic Con, said the new venue will aid the event, which has comic book, toy and magazine vendors, cosplay (where people act out skits and stories in costumes), local and national artists and science fiction, superhero and other fantasy-genre themed activities.

Belles said the show outgrew the Strongsville location because each year more people came and he maxed out the space available. A larger venue was needed, which is why he moved the show to the sportsplex, which has hundreds of parking places and 25,000 square feet for exhibits and people.

He is expecting 3,000 to attend, which the site can accommodate.

“It’s the kind of space where you can set up a nice exhibit for people to check out, which is important to in an event like this, and have enough room to move around to the different locations,” he said. “In terms of space and number of tables we believe we are the biggest Comic Con in Northern Ohio.

Belles said the success of the first two shows in Northeast Ohio has led to a good turnout from the vendors selling items and artists. Besides 100 vendors tables, the show has another 40 for artists and creators. Some of the scheduled guests from the comic and fantasy industry include artist Kevin Nowlan; artist Bob Hall; Medina-area writer Tony Isabella, who created Black Lightning; Cleveland-area comic writer Mark Sumerak; Jeremy Freeman, Matt Horak, Don Simpson, Darryl Banks and Aaron Archer. There also will be cosplay, which a contraction of the words costume play. It is a hobby in which participants wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character.

“Those are the kind of numbers which will help draw in additional visitors who want to come check all of this out,” he said.

He said the success of superhero movies and growth of other media outlets and the internet has helped fuel the growth of the industry.

‘It’s gone more mainstream over the course of the last few years,” he said. “When I was younger in the ‘70s and you said you collected comic books or something like that people looked at you funny and thought you were different. Now, there are so many people who enjoy things like this. And the success of the mainstream ventures has helped interest people who never paid attention to it before.”

Admission is $7 with ages 12 and under getting in free. Portions of the proceeds will again go to the Make-A-Wish foundation supporting Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

“We try and support the comic and geek culture, as well as the brick and mortar stores and surrounding community because they help draw the interest from fans,” he said.

The sportplex is located at 31515 Lorain Rd. For more information, go to NEOComicCon.com and facebook.com/NEOComicCon.