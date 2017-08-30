Moosehead Saloon owners hope to reopen by end of the year

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE – The owners of the Moosehead Saloon hope to reopen the Dover Center Road restaurant by the end of the year.

“It’s probably going to be three or four months,” said Nadine George, who along with her husband, Walt, has operated the restaurant for 23 years.

A fire about 7 p.m. Aug. 16 damaged a storage garage and about a third of the patio, she said. The restaurant was open at the time of the fire, but the staff evacuated all patrons, and no one was injured.

The Westlake Fire Department received assistance from Fairview Park, Bay Village, Rocky River and North Olmsted, Westlake Assistant Fire Chief Michael Freeman said.

The official cause of the fire is undetermined pending an investigation by the restaurant’s insurance company, Freeman said.

But George said her understanding is that the fire started when mulch kept in the garage became hot and caught fire.

The main part of the restaurant was not damaged. But the problem, George said, is that the main building does not have enough storage room for food and other supplies. So the restaurant cannot reopen until the storage garage is rebuilt, she explained.

George said she is awaiting an estimate from the restaurant’s insurance company on the dollar amount of damage.

George expressed gratitude that no one was injured, as well as for the many expressions of kindness and sympathy her family and employees received following the fire.

She encouraged Moosehead Saloon’s regular customers to check the restaurant’s Facebook page and website, www.mooseheadrestaurant.com/westlake/, for updates on the reopening plans.

Meanwhile, the Georges continue to run the Moosehead Hoof & Ladder restaurant on Columbia Road in Olmsted Falls, which they have owned for nine years. A few employees from the Dover Center restaurant have been relocated there during the closure.