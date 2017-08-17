Moosehead Saloon owner vows to reopen after fire

By Kevin Kelley

Westlake

The owner of the Moosehead Saloon said he will reopen after a fire severely damaged an out building and patio at the Dover Center Road restaurant Wednesday evening.

No one was injured in the fire.

Owner Walt George told Fox 8 News, “We can’t wait to rebuilt and reopen.”

A statement posted Wednesday night on Moosehead Saloon’s Facebook page also indicated the restaurant will reopen.

“Please stay updated on our Facebook page on our reopening,” the statement read. “As of right now, we will be closed until further notice due to a fire outside. We are grateful for our guests and staff and are thankful to report there were no injuries.”