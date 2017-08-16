Magnificat to field new turf during upcoming season

By Sue Botos

ROCKY RIVER – Magnificat High School has kicked off the construction of a new artificial turf field, an $860,000 project that will make it the first, all-girls’ Catholic school in Northeast Ohio to have synthetic sod on its campus.

“This will be a regulation sized field for soccer, lacrosse and field hockey,” Magnificat athletic director Paul Barlow said. The turf, which replaces natural grass, is scheduled for delivery in mid- to late-September, so about half of the field hockey and soccer schedules can be played on the new Karnatz Family Field.

The state-of-the art facility will serve the entire school community and athletes, according to a statement from the school.

“From a playability standpoint, most of these sports are played on synthetic turf,” said Barlow, mentioning the advantages of ditching natural grass. “Then there’s the weather component. Now we can practice on a daily basis without having to worry about the weather.”

For now, Barlow said the fall sports squads are tuning up at Force Fitness in Rocky River, and other temporary practice facilities. Money to pay for the project was raised through private donations.

The field is the first of a two-phase renovation project. The next part will include resurfacing the track and field area, plus renovating the bleachers and scoreboard. Recently, the Coyne Tennis Courts also received a make-over.

Work on the second phase could start by spring, Barlow said.