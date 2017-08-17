Local artists’ work on display at Porter Library

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

An artist can find inspiration from many sources.

For Ellen Erzen, the inspiration for for oil painting “Miss Chief” was a photo of a girl eating an apple given to her by a friend. The girl, about 4 years of age, has a mischievous look on her face, thus the title.

Erzen is one of 52 artists participating in the Westlake-Westshore Arts Council‘s annual Community of Fine Arts show, on display through Aug. 26 at Westlake Porter Public Library, 27333 Center Ridge Road.

A Westlake resident, Erzen said “Miss Chief” is simply a little girl having fun.

“She did look like she was trying to be coy or cute,” Erzen said of the original photograph on which it is based.

Erzen also entered a pastel work, titled “Miss 1921,” based on a woman shown in a 1920s ladies magazine. “Miss 1921” is for sale for $275, while “Miss Chief” can be purchased for $325.

Neither work received an award in the juried art show, now in its 18th year. But Erzen won first place last year for a pastel portrait of actor Sean Connery.

Erzan became interested in painting after retiring in 2003 from a job at Cuyahoga Community College’s Western Campus in Parma. She took art classes at the institution and later studied privately with Bill Kufahl, a Westlake resident and portrait artist.

Erzan and her husband, Bill, are active gardeners.

“I consider that artistry,” she said of gardening. They won two awards in the 2016 Westlake in Bloom gardening contest.

Erzan, who recently joined the Westlake-Westshore Arts Council’s board of directors, plans to be at the organization’s “Meet the Artists” reception from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at Porter Library. The event is open to the public.

The inspiration for Mary Broberg’s “A Weathered Face” also came from a photograph, one she saw in a magazine. The drawing, made by using an X-ACTO knife to cut away from a black scratchboard, won second place in the drawings category. But it’s not for sale, as it’s one of Broberg’s favorites. “I just can;t part with it,” she said.

The Bay Village resident won an honorary mention award at last year’s show, said she’s always had a natural artistic ability. But that ability has been enhanced through classes she’s taken at Bay Arts and Lorain County Community College since she retired from her bank job five years ago. She also attends a weekly painting session at the Fairview Park Senior Center.

“I do little portraits of my grandkids,” she said. “I’m always doing something.”

By contrast, Robert Moyer used no reference material in creating his watercolor “Sax Noise,” which won first place in that category. The image of a musician playing a saxophone was created from his imagination.

“I do not play a musical instrument, but I was always attracted to the interaction between the player and the instrument,” he explained.

Moyer, an professional illustrator whose images appeared in advertisements during his career, teaches watercolor technique at Bay Arts, which put on an exhibit of his works two years ago.

In 2011, he won the Community of Fine Arts show’s Best of Show award and has served as a judge in previous years.

The hardest part of completing a painting, Moyer said, is coming up with a title.

Artists entered 107 works across six categories – oil/acrylic, watercolor, drawing, charcoal/pastel, mixed media and photography. The categories were divided into two divisions, professional and amateur. Prizes of $100 will be given to first-place artists, with $50 going to second-place finishers.

The judges for the 2017 show were Stuart Pearl, a Cleveland artist who specializes in photography; Cathy Welner, a watercolor instructor who has had work featured in galleries nationwide; and Victoria Wagner, a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Art.