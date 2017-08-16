Lakewood school board considers multi-purpose field proposal

By SUE BOTOS

LAKEWOOD – In keeping with a promise made in 2004 when the district’s facilities master plan was implemented, the school board is contemplating the re- installation of a multi-purpose field behind the parking lot across Franklin Avenue from Lakewood High School.

Board members had stated that the “North Lot” would return to a field and parking area when construction at the high school was completed.

Workers are now putting the finishing touches on the performing arts and physical education wing of the high school, which will be dedicated on Sunday, Aug. 20. The event marks the culmination of a 15-year project which saw the renovation or rebuilding of all of Lakewood’s ten school buildings.

During the Aug. 7 school board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Patterson said that the focus of the field would be softball, however, it could also be used by other teams for practice and competition. Depending on when the board takes action, the field could be installed by the end of November and be ready for operation by spring of 2018.

“The restoration of the field will greatly improve playing opportunities for recreation, middle and high school teams,” said Patterson. Plans call for a turf infield and a grass outfield.

The field had been used for LHS baseball, football, marching band, track, and soccer practice as well as recreation department teams until 2006, when modular classrooms were installed in the North Lot. The units were removed when the new academic wing opened in January.

While the renovated field would continue to be used for these activities, upgrades are planned to expand opportunities. These could include a shot put and discus area, removable home run fencing concession stand, restrooms, bleacher seating, press box, public address system and electronic scoreboard.

No lighting is planned for the field, which will have a year-round schedule starting with fall sports and marching band practice and moving to preseason girls and boys rugby training in January and February. Spring will bring softball games and practice plus track and field shot put and discus events. During the summer the facility will be used for soccer preseason conditioning and band camp.

The next step for the project, estimated at $500,000 to $600,000, will be placing it out to bid. Patterson said cost can either be provided by the general fund or the district permanent improvement fund.