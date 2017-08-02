Lakewood officials begin review of two plans for hospital site

By SUE BOTOS

LAKEWOOD- A thorough study of two redevelopment plans for the former Lakewood Hospital site is being planned by the city before a final recommendation is made to City Council this fall.

Mayor Michael Summers and city officials said they are impressed with the plans by Columbus-based Casto, working with North Pointe Realty, and Westlake’s Carnegie Management and Development, to convert the site of the former Lakewood Hospital to a mixed-use residential, retail and entertainment hub in the heart of the city,

“It’s great to have two talented teams with a specific demographic understanding of this project,” Summers said. “They both project enthusiasm and the strength and breadth of their knowledge is comparable.”

Reflecting on presentations by both companies during a July 25 joint meeting of the city planning commission and the architectural board of review, he said both had similar approaches and came to similar conclusions.

“They recognize the importance of public space and economic contributions,” he said.

In May, the two teams were selected as finalists for what Summers described as a “once-in-a-century development” out of eight proposals received in March.

Both development teams paid attention to the deeply rooted history at the corner of Detroit and Belle avenues with pre-meeting conversations among residents who recalled working at Lakewood Hospital, or having family members born there.

“One Lakewood Place references the past, present and future,” Carnegie vice-president George Papandreas said. “This is a transformative project with an iconic design that includes all that is great about Lakewood.”

The rendering showed a residential tower, office space and street level retail and restaurants. The centerpiece is an outdoor gathering space of almost a full acre on the corner of Belle and Detroit, featuring an interactive fountain, outdoor dining, and tiles echoing the waves of Lake Erie. He added that the estimated $90 to $100 million project will recall the past with a curved colonnade reminiscent of the old Lakewood Hospital entrance.

Scott Simon of North Pointe Realty agreed with Summers that “This opportunity exists once in a generation.” He estimated that his team’s proposal would run about $62 million for the six acre site.

Architect Scott Dimit added that the Casto offering gave a nod to the “streetcar history of the city” by dividing the site into three, pedestrian-friendly portions. The section closest to the intersection would house mixed use structures including 2,500 square feet of retail plus a 12 story residential tower.

The mid-section will house a 440-space garage, while the southernmost block would consist of townhouses, blending into the neighborhood.

An L-shaped. one-acre grassy space with three different elevations will act as a community gathering space and stage for concerts.

“The history of both (companies) is different,” noted Summers. “Casto took its strong residential roots and moved into the commercial area, while Carnegie moved into the residential from strong commercial roots and they met in the middle.”

As for funding of the project, Summers said that some dollars are borrowed against the future development, but about 80 percent will be from private sources. “We can have a strong say in what happens on the land because we own it,” Summers stated.

The next step, according to Summers, is further study by a panel of local experts, which has begun meetings with the two developers. “These will be very lengthy and complex meetings. Ultimately, the panel will make recommendations. I and council will consider the recommendations and through he process, we will develop an enormous amount of understanding an rationale.”

After a plan is chosen, Summers said it will not be set in stone, and that the public will again be engaged. Mentioning the retail component of both projects, Summers noted the public concern about competition with current Lakewood businesses.

“Retail is the trickiest component,” he said. “My guess is that it will be light on retail.”