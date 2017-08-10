Lakewood Family Health Center on track to open next summer

By SUE BOTOS

LAKEWOOD – If work continues on schedule, the new Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center should be ready to receive patients in a year from now.

“The contractor and designer are still confident of their commitment to open in June or July of 2018,” city Planning and Development Director Bryce Sylvester said in a conversation last week. Bostwick Design Partnership and Whiting-Turner Construction were awarded the contracts for the 62,000-square-foot, three-floor health facility, which has an estimated price tag of $34 million.

“The steel frame is complete; they’re putting up the last beam today,” Sylvester said. “You will start to see the skin soon, and the entire building will be enclosed by the end of the year.”

Plans call for the building’s first floor to house a 24-hour emergency department, X-ray and imaging. The second floor will hold family medicine offices and primary care physicians, while the top floor will house specialists.

“The full service ER will move in as the last piece. Once the ER space is ready we will transfer,” Sylvester added, referring to the fact that the emergency department of the closed Lakewood Hospital, across Belle Avenue, will continue to function until the new facility is complete.

Ground was broken at the northwest corner of Detroit and Belle avenues on April 4 for the family health center, which will be owned and operated by the Cleveland Clinic. The Clinic announced plans for the facility after the hospital and the city agreed to close the Lakewood Hospital on the grounds that it was no longer profitable.

The news created a firestorm between city officials and hospital supporters who claimed the city did not try hard enough to save a historic icon. Voters backed up the city in November of 2016 when they affirmed a city council resolution by a slim margin.

While construction continues on the health center, two plans are being considered for the five acres across Belle, where the former hospital stands.

“They both met with our expectations and we are pleased with the scale and size,” Sylvester said.

The proposals from Casto/North Pointe Development and Carnegie Developers, were recently presented last month to a joint meeting of the city Planning Commission and Architectural Board of Review.

Sylvester said that the questions from the public were “on point, tough and fair.

“They brought up different aspects and concerns,” he said. “The discussion, in general, was very positive.”

He said that the opportunity for further public comment will continue in the fall.

One of the concerns, Sylvester said, involved use of the proposed public spaces on the site, which is part of the Casto plan. “We will think beyond the events everyone loves and consider what the site will be like on a Tuesday.”

While there will be no physical connection between the health center and the proposed multi-purpose hub to the east, Sylvester promised, “The architecture of the buildings will speak to each other across Belle. We’ve worked hard with Bostwick and Cleveland Clinic has a brand, but there will some Lakewood elements in that brand.”

For example, he said large storefront-styled windows will face the street, echoing the design of neighboring buildings.

“It won’t look like a health center,” he said. “It will bring these characteristics into the site.”