Lakewood delays decision in pit bull case

By JEFF GALLATIN

LAKEWOOD – Lakewood is taking another week to decide if the owner of an 9-month-old rescue dog named Charlie will be allowed to keep her pet within city limits.

Charlie’s owner Jennifer Scott, her attorney and city officials agreed to a continuance until Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the request of Shannon Strachan, executive assistant to Mayor Mike Summers. Strachan conducted the Aug. 23 closed administrative hearing in which she heard evidence from the city and Scott as to whether Charlie violates the nine-year old law that bans ownership in Lakewood of dogs with 51 percent or more pit bull or canary dog. She said she needs additional time to consider the case.

“We’re in the wait-and-see-what-happens part of this,” Scott’s attorney J. Philip Calabrese said. “We will hope for the best and prepare for the worse.”

Charlie has garnered support from groups like All Breeds Lakewood, who oppose the city’s law and would like it overturned. About 100 people protested outside Lakewood City Hall before and during the hearing to show their support for Scott and Charlie.

Scott said she followed Lakewood’s law by submitting a picture of Charlie to a Lakewood animal control officer before she officially adopted him from the Cleveland Animal Protective League shelter six months ago. That officer said the dog was young, but could come into Lakewood. He also suggested the family get a DNA test, which Scott has declined to do.

Four months later, Charlie got out from behind the family’s fence. He did not cause any problems, but was picked up a short time after escaping. When Scott called the shelter to see if Charlie had been turned in, a different animal control officer told Scott that it appeared the dog violates the city pit bull ordinance and would face a hearing.

Scott and Calabrese have said they will appeal to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court if the city rules Charlie must leave Lakewood. Earlier this year, Calabrese successfully got the city of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, to overturn a breed-specific law banning pit bulls.