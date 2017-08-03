Historic Butternut Ridge Home to be razed because of fire damage

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – A piece of North Olmsted history on Butternut Ridge Road will be gone in four to six weeks.

Paul Accordino, owner of the home in the Butternut Historic District that was severely damaged in a May 18 fire, said insurance and fire investigators deemed the house too severely damaged by the accidental fire to repair. He said the home will be demolished in about four to six weeks. The home was originally built as a barn in the early 20th century. It was converted into a house in the 1930s and contained much of the historic materials and designs from the original structure. Investigators said there was nothing suspicious, started in the interior, and most likely was electrical.

“It’s really sad to have to come to a decision to demolish a piece of history like the house,” Accordino said. “But, the investigators said it was just too severely damaged to be able to restore it to what it was like before with the historic aspects.”

The City of North Olmsted Landmarks Commission, which must grant approval for a home in a historic district to be razed, gave Accordino permission to tear down the home.

Commission Chairman Dave Neville expressed regret about having to make such a decision.

“We work at preserving history in North Olmsted and it was a beautiful home which fit right in in the historic district,” he said. “But, we understand that they just couldn’t restore it to a condition where it would have its historic nature and also be safe for use. You can’t really save something like that when its in such bad condition like that.”

Neville said he appreciates how Accordino has worked on the issue.

“It’s been tough for him to work on the house and want to preserve it and then to have to make that kind of decision,” Neville said. “and he’s made it clear he’ll continue to try and support history in the city and the area.”

Accordino said although he cannot save the house, he was going to try and take out some of beams and some other smaller historic pieces or furnishings that could be salvageable. He said he is still considering what to do with the site.

Paul Schumann, a longtime member of the Olmsted Historical Society who lives down the street and is now the city councilman representing the area, said the house will be a loss to the community.

“It was a neat historic old house and I’m sorry to see it go,” he said. “Other people liked it too, such as when they were talking about doing a Biddulph (the Biddulph family were among the first people to live in the community) Trail of homes in the community with historic value it was high on the list. I’m glad he’s even trying to save some small pieces of history from it. The society and other people who value history appreciate him doing that.’

Accordino said even with the loss of the house he intends to remain involved in North Olmsted historical activities.

“It’s a really nice area and I’m going to be helping with some projects like working on the Briggs house (on the society’s Frostville Museum campus) and doing other work to help preserve some history in the area,” he said.

Accordino said he anticipates getting a contract approved for the demolition work in the next four to six weeks and work to begin shortly after that.