Government surveillance subject of ACLU presentation at Porter

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE – Revelations by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, along with other reporting, made the public aware of the existence of classified, high-tech surveillance programs conducted by the U.S. government.

But Frank Kunstel, a member and volunteer with the American Civil Liberties Union, believes the public still lacks sufficient awareness of these surveillance programs, from municipal police departments to the federal government, and their potential effect on civil liberties.

Kunstel, a Willowick resident, will speak on the issue at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Westlake Porter Public Library in a presentation titled “Somebody’s Watching Me: Drones and Domestic Surveillance.” To register for the program, call the library at 440-250-5462.

“Our theme at the ACLU is that there’s a constant, low-level eroding of our civil liberties, particularly the First and Fourth Amendment,” Kunstel said.

The First Amendment guarantees freedom of religion and protects the rights of the free speech, assembly and the press, as well as the right for people to petition the government. The Fourth Amendment ensures people shall be “secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures” and states that warrants shall not be issued without probable cause.

The general public has little awareness of many types of surveillance programs being used, said Kunstel who gives such presentations several times a year.

“People raise questions,” said Kunstel, who acknowledges the need for some surveillance by law enforcement. “Audiences are usually pretty respectful.”

One type of surveillance the public may know little about, Kunstel said, is the use of stingrays, devices that mimic cell phone towers and send out signals to trick cell phones in the area into transmitting users’ locations and identifying information.

At least 72 law enforcement, intelligence and military agencies in 24 states and the District of Columbia own stingrays devices, according to the ACLU website.

An agency could theoretically use a stingray device to call the cell phones of all persons attending a public protest, Kunstel said.

Kunstel will also speak about license plate readers, a technology that combines video cameras with optical character recognition to collect data on motorists. License plate readers have a legitimate law enforcement purpose in locating stolen cars, Kunstel said, but data is collected on all drivers.

“The information captured by the readers – including the license plate number, and the date, time, and location of every scan – is being collected and sometimes pooled into regional sharing systems,” states the ACLU website. “This information is often retained for years or even indefinitely, with few or no restrictions to protect privacy rights.”

Kunstel, a former social studies teacher and health care executive, also plans to speak about the U.S. Patriot Act, which broadened the powers of federal law enforcement agencies in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Kunstel said the ACLU has no problem with the government fighting terrorist. “We think we can be both safe and free,” he said. But probes by law enforcement should be based on probable cause rather than hunches, he added.

“It ought to be regulated under the law and there ought to be a lot of oversight,” Kunstel said of such governmental powers.

Drones were developed by the military, and law enforcement agencies are in the early stages of deploying them for intelligence, Kunstel said. Some municipalities have passed law prohibiting their police departments from using the devices, he added.

Cameras aboard drones can utilize face recognition technology that can allow agencies to follow an individual from long distances, Kunstel said.

Police and federal agents have always investigated people, Kuntel acknowledged, but modern technology now allows agencies to collect huge amounts of data on mass numbers of people.

“They can develop a complete picture of you that’s completely different from what was possible 30 years ago,” he said.