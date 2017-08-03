For Rocky River residents, curbside recycling is now in the bag

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER- For a few years, Rocky River residents have had several alternatives when it came to keeping clothing out of the refuse stream. However, they all involved loading up the family vehicle and hauling the unwanted stuff to a drop-off point.

Now, those too-skinny jeans and ugly ties need only to travel as far as the tree lawn.

Beginning this week, Rocky River will join other Westshore communities who have partnered with Simple Recycling, a Solon-based company that collects and repurposes clothing, shoes and small appliances.

Residents will receive, by mail, specialized orange Simple Recycling collection bags that can be filled with unwanted items and placed on the tree lawn the day of regular refuse collection. An empty replacement bag will be left for the next donation. The company specifies that only the orange Simple Recycling bags should be used so they can be easily recognized and picked up by personnel.

In a letter to residents, Mayor Pam Bobst said that Simple Recycling will offer opportunities for all residents of the city to participate in curbside recycling of unwanted items. “This no cost, curbside collection offers everyone additional opportunities to remove items from waste collection and lower our community’s landfill costs.”

City officials estimate that it costs over $50 a ton to ship waste to a landfill. The city will receive a modest rebate from Simple Recycling which will be applied to refuse and recycling efforts.

Keeping clothing out of trash bags also benefits sorting facilities. Workers at Republic’s Material Recovery Facility in Oberlin have noted that fabric causes some of the longest downtime for machinery, as it often gets tangled in it.

Bobst added, in the letter, that the city will continue to collect co-mingled blue recycling bags containing paper, plastics, metal and glass from backyards on weekly trash pick-up days. (Reminder: cardboard boxes must be broken down and placed in these bags to be collected by the city.}

While other alternatives for recycling clothing are available, such as the Amware box on the City Hall campus and charity drop-off bins, city officials hope that Simple Recycling will offer another way to keep items out of the refuse stream.

Items accepted by Simple Recycling include clean clothing, sheets, towels, blankets and other household textiles. In addition, small appliances (which need not be in working order), tools, books, toys and shoes may also be included.

According to information provided by the company, the clothing is sorted and graded for condition. About 10 to 20 percent of the best items are sold to thrift stores, providing low cost clothing and jobs, but most are exported to other countries or made into rags and fibers for home insulation and carpet padding.

No enrollment is necessary for the program. For more information, visit www.SimpleRecycling.com, call 866-835-5068 or email info@simplerecycling.com.