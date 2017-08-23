Fairview school board incumbents have no challengers

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

Three members of the Fairview Park City Schools Board of Education – President Joslyn Dalton, Vice President Mark St. John and member Matt Hrubey – will all be unopposed as they run for re-election Nov. 7.

Dalton, a faculty member in the health information technology program at Cuyahoga Community College, is seeking her second four-year term. She had been appointed to the board in June 2012 to fill a vacancy. Dalton holds a master’s of science in health information from Kent State University and a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University in health information management. She has served as board president since 2015.

Hrubey was appointed to the board in August 2016 to fill a vacancy caused by the resignation of Katie Davis, who resigned in July 2016 when she and her family moved out of the district.

Hrubey works for Grants Plus, a fundraising consulting firm in Cleveland. He previously worked for the city of Fairview Park as an economic development administrator. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Mount Union College and a master’s in public administration from Cleveland State University.

>Hrubey’s original intention was to run for the two years remaining on Davis’ term. But St. John told Hrubey he only wanted to serve two more years, not four. So Hrubey chose to run for the full four-year term for the seat St. John now holds, and St. John will run for the two-year unexpired term.

St. John, who was first elected to the board in 2007 to complete an unfinished term, said his goal at the time was to serve for 10 years. “With us being in the middle of our construction [project],I wanted to stay just two more years to see it through.,” St. John said. “Matt was aware of my feelings on this and had no problem with it. So that’s why I’m running for the unexpired term. At this time I’m not planning on running again [after this election]. Twelve years is a good run, and we’ve accomplished a lot.”

St. John, a seventh-grade science teacher at Independence Middle School, received a bachelor’s degree in social work and a teacher certification from Cleveland State University.

School board members are paid $100 per meeting, and the board typically meets twice a month.

The school board’s main task will be overseeing a $35.2 million capital project voters approved in last November. The project includes improvements across the district, but especially at the combined campus of Fairview High School and Lewis F. Mayer School.

Under the plan, the middle section of Fairview High School will be partially demolished and reconfigured. A larger courtyard would be created near the western portion of the cafeteria. The area south of the weight room would be replaced by a new cafeteria and kitchen on the first floor and the media center and classrooms on the second floor. At Mayer Middle School, an addition would be built along Campus Drive for new classrooms, creating a courtyard at the center of the middle school building.

Detailed construction plans were created during the summer, Superintendent Bill Wagner said, and construction work is expected to begin next summer.