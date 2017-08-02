Fairview Park murder victim, suspect from China

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK – Fairview Park police on Monday identified the woman murdered in her Lorain Road apartment last week as Qihong Chen, a 33-year-old citizen of China who worked at a Rocky River nail salon.

Chen, in the U.S. on a green card, was found dead by police in her unit at the Fairview Village Apartments Thursday evening. Officers went to the apartment after Jiansen Liang, also 33, had gone to the Cleveland Police Department’s Third District station on Chester Avenue and said he had killed a woman, police said.

The victim was just identified on Monday. The delay in releasing her name was due in part, police said, to difficulty in contacting her immediate family members in China and Canada. Chen had lived in Fairview Park for about 18 months.

Liang was charged with aggravated murder Friday in Rocky River Municipal Court, which set bond at $1 million. The case was transferred to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. Liang, who resided on East 33rd Street in Cleveland, according to court records, remained in the county jail as of Monday.

Liang, also a citizen of China, was in the U.S. on a visa and worked at a restaurant, police said.

Liang and Chen became acquainted through the local Chinese community. Liang had apparently become infatuated with Chen, according to Fairview Park Police Chief Erich Upperman. Beyond that, police would say little about his motive. Liang phoned Chen’s boyfriend to say he had murdered Chen just before he turned himself over to police, Upperman said.

Police were not able to find any criminal history for Liang in this country, and there’s no record of Chen filing any complaints against Liang, Upperman said.

Police are not saying how Chen died, but said a gun was not used.

“He had blood on his clothes,” Fairview Park Police Lt. Paul Shepard said of Liang’s appearance when he presented himself at the Cleveland police station. There is no evidence Liang was intoxicated at the time of the murder, Upperman said.

When Liang appeared in court Friday, a bandage was visible on his right hand. After he turned himself in Thursday, Liang was taken to Fairview Hospital for treatment of his hand wound, which he acknowledged was incurred during the crime, the Fairview Park police chief said.

Liang speaks limited English, Upperman said, and the services of a Chinese language interpreter were required for his Friday court appearance and his interviews by Cleveland and Fairview Park police.

Liang’s car was towed to the Westlake police station garage, which has sufficient space to store the vehicle while protecting the chain of custody for evidence, Upperman said.

Although Liang gave police what appears to be a confession, Shepard said police are continuing to gather evidence in the case. The department has been receiving assistance from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Cleveland Police Department.

Shepard said it is important to note that Chen’s murder was an isolated incident. In his 21 years with the Fairview Park Police Department, five homicides (including Chen’s) have been committed in the suburb. The victims, all women, knew their assailants, who were either acquaintances, boyfriends or husbands, Shepard said. All suspects either were or are being prosecuted, he said.