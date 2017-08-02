Fairview Park Briefs – Aug. 2, 2017

By KEVIN KELLEY

YEARBOOKS WANTED: The Fairview Park Historical Society is seeking donations of Fairview High School yearbooks from 1972 to 1976 and 1982 to 2015. Anyone willing to donate a copy is asked to contact Chris Gerrett, the organization’s president, by calling 440-356-9454 or emailing fairviewparkhistory@gmail.com.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS: Forward Fairview Park, the grassroots community organization working to revitalize the Lorain Road business corridor, recently announced two appointments to its Board of Directors. Laura Dunn grew up in the suburb and earned a Bachelor in Marketing and Promotions from Bowling Green State University. She currently is a program manager for Medical Mutual’s Mutual Appreciation Program, an award-winning customer-loyalty program.

Andy Tabar, a resident for three years, is the owner of Tabar Media and intends to offer his expertise in digital marketing and advertising. He received a Bachelor in Entrepreneurship from Belmont University.

Dunn and Tabar join Chairman Matt Hrubey, Vice Chair Kyle Maurath-Petras, Secretary Barbara Zorc, and members Josh Dunham, Joe McDonough and Todd Smith.

Forward Fairview Park held its first fundraiser Saturday, July 29 at Gunselman’s Tavern.

TEACHER’S D.C. TRIP: Gayle Dill, a teacher and library media specialist at Fairview High School and Mayer Middle School, was selected from a pool of 300 applicants to participate in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Summer Teacher Institute.

Dill and 26 other educators traveled to the nation’s capital this month to attend a five-day program on best practices for using primary sources in the classroom. The teachers will also explore the millions of digitized historical artifacts and documents available on the Library’s website. Educators attending the teacher institutes participate in and develop primary-source-based teaching strategies that they can take back to their school districts, apply in the classroom and share with colleagues. Teaching with primary sources is thought to help students ask probing questions and develop critical-thinking skills. All educators may freely access classroom materials, teaching tools and strategies for teaching with primary sources from the Library’s site for teachers at loc.gov/teachers/.

FINANCIAL REPORTING AWARD: The Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) International has awarded Fairview Park City School District its Certificate of Excellence in Financial Reporting for having met or exceeded the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability. The district was recognized for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending 2016.

Sponsored by VALIC, the Certificate of Excellence (COE) award confirms the school business office’s commitment to financial accountability and transparency.