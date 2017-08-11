Event will outline community programs available for veterans

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – An area Veterans of Foreign Wars official has teamed up with other groups to create a mixed menu for an Aug. 18 free picnic to show vets community services available to them.

Fred Green, commander of Bay Village VFW Post 9693, said the picnic will be held from 2-6 p.m. at the American Legion Post, 695 Cahoon Road. Besides the VFW and American Legion, the Vietnam Veterans of America is helping with the event. Food will be provided, but attendees should bring their own beverage.

Area Veterans Administration officials and staff from O’Neill Health Care in Bay Village and The Gardens at Westlake will provide information about benefits and programs available to area veterans.

“We want to let them know that there is assistance available to them through the different programs,” Green said. “The VA official will go over what’s available in different areas. He will be from the Sheffield VA office right across the border in Lorain County so he knows the area. We’ve also invited Cuyahoga County to send a representative to talk about programs available in the county but we don’t have a confirmation from them yet.”

Green said the picnic will help in other areas as well.

“We want to have people from the different groups have the chance to get to know each other better as well,” he said. “That’s why its a picnic as well, so people can talk and share experiences with each other.”

Green said he also likes the blend of different organizations and communities being involved.

“Our groups are largely made up from people from Bay Village and Westlake, but there are people from other areas,” he said. “And the rep from the VA office will be coming from Lorain County. But they take care of people from throughout the area. And if vets from other nearby communities want to come, we certainly would welcome them.”