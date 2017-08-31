Employees compete for fun, company pride in Westlake Corporate Challenge

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE

A strong finish in the cardboard boat race helped the employees of Q-Lab Corp. capture the title in the Westlake Recreation Department’s 11th annual Corporate Challenge.

The competition brings employees of Westlake companies together for fun in a social setting, said Bob DeMinico, the city’s director of recreation. Besides being a good team-building exercise, the Corporate Challenge also allows the community to showcase the rec center and other venues to people who work in the city.

Sand volleyball, cornhole, air hockey and Texas hold’em were among the events 12 Westlake-based companies and organizations competed in over several days. The dozen companies represented the highest participation rate in the event’s history, DeMinico said.

The competition also included a charitable element, as individuals also gained points for their teams by donating blood and contributing school supplies for Westlake City Schools students who might be unable to afford them. Participants filled 125 backpacks with more than 1,300 school supply items in the “Pack and Pack” event, DeMinico said.

ECHO Health Inc., which won the competition in 2015, finished second for the second year in a row.

Q-Lab, a provider of material durability testing products, also won the cardboard boat race in 2016.

Lori Foss, human resources administrator at Q-Labs, said about 50 employees competed in the Corporate Challenge. This was the fourth year they competed, having also won their first year.

“We have a lot of fun,” Foss said. “Since there are so many different types of events, there is something for everyone. It does help to build camaraderie and pride within the workforce.

“Some of the same companies have participated for several years and it is fun to compete against them for bragging rights until the next year comes around.”

Editor’s note: West Life reporter Kevin Kelley served as one of the Corporate Challenge judges Aug. 4 for the design element of the boat contest and a cupcake baking contest.