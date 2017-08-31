Cities we cover:



Clarification

Written by Susan Love on August 31, 2017 Leave a Comment

In a story published this week about college financing, we stated that Citizens Bank, with branches in Bay Village, Fairview Park, Lakewood, Rocky River and Westlake, is the only bank in the country that offers in-person help with the FAFSA. Melissa Bassett, senior vice president of strategy and sales for student lending, actually said that Citizens is the only bank in the country that can take a student loan application in the branch. 
