City police stations offer safe havens for internet transactions

By SUE BOTOS

WESTSHORE – Internet buying and selling is not just about eBay and Craigslist anymore. A look online can reveal dozens of virtual garage sales connecting buyers and sellers, but with the convenience comes an additional opportunity for crime.

During a 12-month period, Craigslist was linked to 330 crimes, 12 murders and 105 robberies or assaults in the United States, reported one study published online by AdWeek.

According to a Fortune.com published survey, U.S. consumers now buy more itmes online than in stores. The survey, now in its fifth year, polled more than 5,000 consumers who make at least two online purchases in a three-month period. According to results, shoppers now make 51 percent of their purchases online, compared to 48 percent in 2015 and 47 percent in 2014.

Other reports (www.cmo.com) have found that in the first quarter of 2014, retail revenue generated via mobile devices was up 35 percent over the previous years. As expected, Millennials lead the pack of web shoppers, often compairing prices, reading reviews, buying products and checking social media while in physical stores.

This growing trend means that safety is becoming a serious issue, as consumers flip through internet sites and quickly agree to meet perfect strangers in order to get a hot deal on a new bedroom set or car. Although buyers and sellers are encouraged to meet in public places, there have been incidents locally and nationally, where individuals have been lured to what they thought was a transaction only to be robbed or worse.

In 2014, a Eucild youth was robbed at gunpoint trying to sell iPhones on Craigslist, and in February, a Florida man was killed in front of his son during a meeting arranged on Craigslist to sell the boy’s dirt bike.

In response, police departments throughout the country have set up designated safe meet-up spots, or “Internet Purchase Exchange Locations” in parking lots outside the stations, equipped with 24-hour surveillance cameras. Calls to local departments revealed that while Rocky River, Bay Village, Fairview Park and North Olmsted have specific areas set up, all will allow purchase transactions either in monitored visitor parking lots, or in station lobbies.

Reidents can conduct safe trnsactions in monitored undesignated parking areas or lobbies in Lakewood, Avon, Avon Lake, North Ridgeville, Sheffield Lake and Sheffield Village.

Westlake police Capt. Guy Turner said that his department has and is willing to serve as a location for e-commerce transfers. However the Westlake police department is not advertising the service nor posting a designated sign because of limited parking at the station.

A Lakewood police station spokesman added, “We have no official spot, but people do use the police department lot as a safe spot.

Rocky River offers a specific meeting spot in front of the station designated with a sign. The department, in cooperation with the popular app OfferUp, has created a MeetUp Spot where sales transactions originated online can be securely completed, Chief Kelly Stillman said.

“The company reached out to us and gave us the sign,” Stillman said. “This gives people a better sense of security in a neural spot. Our camera is on 24/7,” he added.

The news even went national, as www.abcnews.go.com quoted the Rocky River police Facebook page as posting that the new location not only will reduce the risk of fraudulent transactions, but will also, “let buyers and sellers avoid giving personal information such as a home or work address to complete a transaction.”

According to the OfferUp website (www.OfferUp.com), two new fathers, Nick Hauzer and Arean van Veelan, started the app a few years ago to create a simple, trustworthy place for people to buy and sell from their Smartphones as well as prevent people from just tossing out their unwanted items. The site states that OfferUp has provided close to 5,000 signs to police departments across the country, and is “committed to provide local buyers and sellers with the best experience possible, and safety is a big part of that.”

Fairview Park police chief Erich Upperman said his department plans to register with OfferUp. The sign will be posted this week at the City Hall complex; 2077 Lorain Road in the rear lot off of FairPark Drive.

Although the meet-up spots are ideal for those selling items that can be loaded into a vehicle, sellers of large items are urged to follow safety and common sense guidelines (see sidebar).

Upperman cautioned that safe spots won’t eliminate the possibility of scams. He noted that a resident recently filed a complaint after paying a large amount of cash for a diamond that turned out to be cubic zirconia. He added that a few times, separated and divorced couples have arranged to transfer custody of children at the station.

While local police stations could not put an exact number on the amount of internet sales transactions completed either at the official meeting spots or on department grounds, all agreed that this is a necessary step in assuring safety to a growing retail market and that people were less likely to commit a crime knowing that they are under police surveillance.

Kevin Kelley and Nicole Hennessy contributed to this story