Celebrate Westlake run, walk return Sept. 2 to hospital campus

WESTLAKE – Bud Hagy is an entrepreneur, real estate developer and restaurant owner. But one of his favorite projects is Celebrate Westlake, the annual 5-mile, 5K walk that also includes shorter races for children.“I love what it does – getting kids into health and fitness at a young age,” he said.The race, which will take place the morning of Sept. 2, also serves as a fundraiser for area civic organizations. Since 1991, Celebrate Westlake has raised more than $1.4 million for local charities such as Westlake D.A.R.E., the Far West Center, the Westlake Department of Community Services, St. John Medical Center’s Community Outreach and Wellness Ministry programs, Westlake Porter Public Library and others.

Last year, about $20,000 was issued to local organizations, Hagy said. He expects a similar amount to be given after this year’s event, which draws about 800.

In 1991, Hagy founded the race with the assistance of Mayor Dennis Clough and what was then called St. John Westshore Hospital.

The race’s start and finish lines have always been at the Westlake hospital except for 2011, when construction work at the facility forced the race to move to Crocker Park.

The location of this year’s race was put in doubt this spring when, Hagy said, officials at University Hospitals St. John Medical Center sought to back out as primary sponsor and site of the event. But, when informed by Hagy of the mayor’s strong support of the event, hospital officials agreed to again host the event through at least 2018 and remain a founding sponsor. Hospital officials did not return West Life’s calls for comment on the matter.

Runners and walkers will head on Center Ridge to Bradley Road and back in a loop. Police will detour traffic in the area. The kids races are held on the hospital campus.

Westlake-based Q-Lab Corporation, a provider of material durability testing products, replaces the hospital as primary sponsor, Hagy said.

Clough, who confirmed his desire that the race continue to be based at the hospital campus, plans to again compete in the 5K walk. The mayor has been among the top finishers in the walk in recent years.

The 5-mile run officially begins at 8:30 a.m., while the 5K walk will kick off 15 minutes later.

Prize money in the 5-mile run is $300 each for the top male and female finishers, with $100 going to the second-place runners and $50 for third-place.

The registration fee for runners and walkers is $25; it’s $30 for those who sign up the morning of the race. Seniors 65 and older pay $15. For more information, visit www.CelebrateWestlake.org.

Races of a mile and half-mile will also be held for children ages 12 and under, starting at 9:45 a.m. The fee for the children’s races is $5.

A health and fitness expo — which includes local merchants, health screenings and vendors displaying the latest in health and wellness products -– remains part of the event.

“The community will be together that day,” Hagy said of Celebrate Westlake.