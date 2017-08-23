Block scheduling, more Summit classes coming to Fairview schools

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK

The introduction of block scheduling at Lewis F. Mayer Middle School and Fairview High School is one of several new aspects of the new school year in the Fairview Park City Schools.

On Mondays, students will attend all of their classes for 35 minutes. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, they’ll attend half of their classes in 85 minute periods. On Wednesdays and Fridays, they’ll attend the other half.

The point of block scheduling is to allow teachers and students to delve more deeply for longer periods into the subject matter.

Fairview High School Principal Chris Vicha discussed the block scheduling earlier this year in a podcast produced by the school district. He said the schedule was customized for the district.

“It’s very similar to something you’d see at the college level,” Vicha said. “We definitely think it’s the right move in line with the vision of our district.”

About a third of the faculty has experience teaching under a block schedule, Vicha said, either at other districts or in the Fairview when the district used a form of block scheduling in the 1990s and early 2000s.

One potential drawback is that lunch period for some high school students will start at 9:50 a.m.

Superintendent Bill Wagner said he expects some early risers will like that, while others may see it as a late breakfast.

While the other half of the school is having lunch, half will be assigned to a classroom as part of a new mentorship program. One teacher, assigned to about a dozen students, will work with students on issues such as study skills, college options or the development of an electronic portfolio, Wagner said.

Use of the Summit Personalized Learning Platform, an online tool that helps students set and track goals and learn content at their own pace, will be expanded after being launched last year in core courses in grades six and nine. This year, all core courses from grades six through 10 will make use of it.

Administrators and teachers like it because the platform provides data on exactly where each student is at in a course. The platform, Wagner said, also requires each student to master each skill and concept covered in a course.

The platform drew sharp criticism from both students and parents in Facebook forums. Complaints varied from too much screen time and homework to complaints that students were asked to teach themselves.

Wagner said the gap between his advocacy for Summit and the complaints is misinformation. Emphasis, he said, should be not on the platform but on the curriculum content, which he said includes superior project-based instruction and continuous, comprehensive student assessments.

Melanie Wightman, the district’s director of teaching and learning, said one problem last year was that both students and teacher did not fully take advantage of the platform’s project-based assignments but focus in a “comfort area” of memorization and understanding of factual knowledge, which educators call a lower form of learning compared to the application of knowledge.

By the end of the school year, Wightman said, most students not only adapted to the Summit platform but thrived under it. Some students had to attend summer supplemental classes to finish incomplete assignments, Wightman said, but many completed them in only a couple of days.

Another goal of the curriculum, Wagner said, is to help students become better at project management, a necessary skills in college and the workforce.

Test score showed students taking the Summit courses exceeded expectations, Wagner said.

“That means we’re on the right track,” he said.

The district is also introducing the AP Capstone program to sophomores at the high school. The optional program was developed by College Board, which also runs the SAT college admissions test and offers advanced placement courses for which students can also receive college credit. Students earning a grade of 3 or higher on four AP courses, as well as two new courses – AP Seminar and AP Research, will earn an AP Capstone Diploma.

According to the College Board website, only 650 high schools in the U.S. Offer the Capstone program. “It’s fun being part of an elite group,” Wagner said.