BAYarts to revive Huntington Playhouse as arts venue

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Huntington Playhouse, closed in 2015, will soon be the site of arts programming, classes and other activities. BAYarts, Bay Village’s premier art venue, is undertaking a multi-million dollar, several-year project to convert the Playhouse into a facility able to house these new programs.

BAYarts Executive Director Nancy Heaton outlined the plans after announcing that BAYarts and the Cleveland Metroparks had reached an agreement to have the arts organization take over the playhouse. The playhouse is located next to BAYarts headquarters off Lake Road in the Huntington Reservation of the Cleveland Metroparks.

“Reaching this agreement will allow us to continue having great programming at Huntington and will also allow us to utilize it for our arts classes, community gatherings and other activities,” Heaton said. “We have always seen the potential for using it for many purposes which is a big reason why we’ve been working on this with the metroparks.”

“The Cleveland Metroparks fully supports the BAYarts rehabilitation of the facility,” Brian Zimmerman, chief executive officer of the Cleveland Metroparks said in a statement. “We sought a viable, qualified entity to develop plans for renovation and vibrant programming for the building. BAYarts brings innovative and valuable arts education and events to the region and enjoys a positive relationship with the park district.”

Heaton said the conversion will take several years to complete. She said preliminary cost estimates and plans are still being worked on but said it would easily be a multi-million dollar project.

Heaton said BAYarts has needed more room for arts classes and other programming for some time.

“There is ample room to host the arts and education classes as well as performing arts, makers spaces for people and community gatherings,” she said. “I can easily see where we will have dances and theater troupes utilizing the performing arts stage as well.”

Heaton said some of BAYarts existing programs also can utilize Huntington.

“We could move concerts into there as well as other artistic performances,” she said. “Having the playhouse in the Cleveland Metroparks and BAYarts setting is a great combination.”

Heaton said BAYarts has retained architect John Williams of Process Creative Studios to work on the prfoject.

“He’s young and very talented and has a large amount of experience with non-profits,” she said. “That experience has given him the ability to work wonders within non-profits’ budgets and resources.”

She said Williams fee will depend upon the final scope of the project.

BAYarts does not receive funds from the Cleveland Metroparks or the city of Bay Village. She said it will continue to look for support from the community and different donors.

“We’re going to need a lot of money,” she said. “But, we’ve always gotten strong support, which we appreciate.”

Heaton said there will be a liquidation sale of clothing, home goods, items from the playhouse and trinkets at the playhouse Aug. 9 – 12. The 9th will be a members only sale from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be a free admission public sale from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10, 11 and 12.