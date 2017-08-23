Bay Village getting new ambulance in early 2018

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Bay Village City Council will buy a new ambulance for $240,000 after Fire Chief Chris Lyons did a little bargain shopping.

Lyons said the 2018 Freightliner will replace a 2009 ambulance, which will be traded in for $25,000 to help defray the $240,000 cost of the new ambulance. In discussing the purchase approved at the Aug. 7 council meeting when council voted to buy the vehicle, Lyons said the city worked to find a good deal.

“We knew we needed to get a new ambulance relatively soon so I started checking websites, talking to people and checking on prices and different vehicles,” he said.

Lyons also said using the old ambulance for a trade-in was different from the last time the city bought a new ambulance.

“We ended up selling it on ebay for $12,000,” he said. “So, we talked to some people and did some research work on what we might get on ebay this time and found that we would probably get a better deal by using it as a trade-in as part of the deal for the new ambulance.”

Lyons said he gave the research results to Mayor Paul Koomar and Finance Director Renee Mahoney for further consideration.

“We know city council is very fiscally conscious about costs and trying to get the best deal possible for the city in capital purchases and other transactions,” he said.

Lyons said the new ambulance will be larger and hold more equipment, such as call-out equipment for a fire or accident as well as the water rescue team members gear. It also will better lighting and more modern vehicle technology.

Lyons said the city will also save money on the purchase by taking the cots and power-arm lifting apparatus from the old ambulance and installing it in the new one. He said the new ambulance should be delivered in January or February.