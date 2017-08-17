Bay Village city council raises narrowly OK’d

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – City Council last week voted last week to give 5 percent annual salary hikes to next year’s council.

Council voted 4-3, with Dwight Clark, Nancy Stainbrook, Dave Tadych and Paul Vincent voting in favor of the raise. Tom Henderson, Karen Lieske and Marty Mace voted no.

Over the next four years, salaries will go up $2,111 for council president and $1,861 for council members every year.

Finance Director Renee Mahoney said the raises will cost the city an additional $25,518 total for the four years, including salary and benefits.

The current salaries are: council president, $9,790; ward councilman and councilman-at-large, $8,635. Salaries for the positions in 2021 will be: council president, $11,901; ward councilman, $10,496; councilman-at-large, $10,496.

Since this is an election year, state law requires any pay increase for city council be approved before the new term of office begins. Come January, council will have at least three new members.

Incumbent Mayor Paul Koomar faces Ward 3 Councilwoman Karen Lieske for the mayor’s job. Lieske is giving up her council seat. Fellow ward councilmen Tom Henderson and Paul Vincent are not seeking re-election.

In addition, council Vice President Dave Tadych faces attorney Tom Kelley in the general election and Councilwoman-at-large Nancy Stainbrook is opposed by former Bay Village City Schools board member Bill Selong.

Council President Dwight Clark is unopposed and Councilman-at-large Marty Mace’s seat is not up for election in this cycle.

Tadych said council had discussed the proposal thoroughly and that the final ordinance was a compromise that took into account people’s concerns.

Lieske said council is done for public service and that the salaries aren’t a major reason for running for the office. She added that judging by the large number of candidates seeking council seats this year, the current salaries seemed to be enough for the candidates.