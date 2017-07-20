Young Rocky River actor to close out tour on home stage

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER- At age 11, Carter Sindelar has already compiled a pretty impressive resume. The Rocky River actor starred as Ralphie in the 2015 Playhouse Square production of “A Christmas Story” and in the title role for the Beck Center’s “Oliver!” Last year he also performed as Amahl for the Cleveland Opera’s show “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”

Now he has added Broadway to his list of accomplishments after touring for six months with a production of “The Sound of Music” as an understudy for two of the von Trapp children. He will appear as Friedrich on July 20 and in the July 22 matinee when the show makes its final stop at the Connor Palace Theater in Cleveland after a two-year run and 600 shows. Carter and the rest of the children in the cast have been onboard for 100 performances.

According to Carter, wrapping the tour at the theater where he made his professional debut in “A Christmas Story” is a fitting way to top off what he considers, so far, the highlight of his career.

“It will really be fun to end in my hometown,” said Carter, reached by phone from Washington, D.C., where he said he got the pleasure of going on as Friedrich yesterday (July 12). He will have performed this role six times by the time the show closes, but he is also prepared to go on as Kurt von Trapp.

The Rocky River Middle School sixth-grader explained that he is considered a “swing,” or an actor who can fill in for multiple roles, as opposed to an understudy who can cover one part.

According to Carter, there are several internet programs that alert actors about auditions, giving the requirements such as age and height for each role. When he saw that “The Sound of Music” was recasting in New York City, he asked his mother Tina if he could give it a shot. The two headed to the city where Carter received several callbacks, performing memorized lines and songs.

About a week after arriving back in Cleveland, he received the good news.

“My mother got the call while I was at school. When I got home, she asked if I would like to be the Friedrich and Kurt (swing),” Carter recalled. “I said, ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’ and immediately called all the family members I could.”

Although the news that he would rehearse two parts caused a bit of stress at first, Carter said it got easier eventually. “I kind of put the two roles together and thought of it as one big role I have to rehearse, but with two names and two different personalities. That makes it a bit easier for me.”

The support of family has also helped Carter along on the six-month journey. “This has definitely been a family effort that he has been able to do this,” said Tina. “My mom and in-laws and (husband Brian) have been amazing. Our friends in Rocky River have become a surrogate family to us. We have been very blessed.”

Tina Sindelar gets a bit emotional when she talks about Carter’s younger brother and sister, Graham, 7, and Sophia, 10. “Those two are the stars of the show in my eyes. They have been amazing. I could cry talking about how gracious they’ve been and they’ve been so proud of their brother. They’ve really sacrificed a normal family life the past six months for him to do what he wants to do, and I’m just blown away by that.”

Carter added that the cast became like a supportive family as well. “The first time I met the other kids, I knew I was really going to connect with them … because they share my interests and sometimes you don’t always find other children who enjoy acting the way I do. It’s so amazing to talk with all these kids and hear their ideas on acting and other shows they have done.”

The youngest actors, ranging in age from 7 to 15 play, the seven von Trapp children, and Carter said they have come to think about each other as actual brothers and sisters. “I trusted them so much like I would trust a brother or sister. Even the parents are amazing,” he said, adding that if he didn’t have a family member with him, he stayed with other cast members’ families.

Apparently, the feeling is mutual. Cast member Emily Trumble posted on Instagram during a February performance in Des Moines, Iowa: “Tonight, Carter is saving the show, making his debut as Freidrich with only four rehearsals! He is not only doing everything to near perfection, but he has stayed calm, cool and collected through the entire performance. Also he is acting and singing his face off! I’m so proud of him.”

While much of the time on the road was spent taking school lessons from a teacher traveling with the cast, rehearsals and performances, Carter said there was plenty of time to visit the cities where they performed. “I was surprised that we were able to go sightseeing. We filled our down time with anything from finding a cool park nearby to visiting Beale Street in Memphis. There was never a dull moment.”

He added that his favorite stops were West Palm Beach, because of the balmy weather, and Nashville, with its music and culture.

Carter used the word “spectacular” to describe his adventure. “It’s been so fun and I’ve met all these new people. It was like adding all of my acting experiences into one and multiplying by five.”

Carter anticipates wrapping the show will be bittersweet. “I’m really excited to go back to my friends in Rocky River and enjoy middle school with them and just go back to a normal 11-year-old life. But at the same time, when I say my last line in my last performance, I could go offstage and start crying and be sad.”

But he knows he now has lifelong friends from all over the country. “We’ll never lose touch with each other,” he said.