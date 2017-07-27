Westown residents worried about traffic from planned elementary school

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE – More than a dozen residents peppered the Westlake Planning Commission July 10 with questions and concerns about increased traffic expected once a new elementary school opens in the fall of 2019.

The as-yet-unnamed new school, to be located on vacant land just west of Westlake Porter Public Library, will replace the Westlake City School District’s current four neighborhood elementary schools. Voters approved a funding measure for the planned building in November.

At the time, residents were told the new school would be built either at the land next to the library – district leaders’ first choice – or the district’s Parkside School on Hilliard Boulevard. The school district and city have since completed a real estate transaction in which the schools obtained the land next to the library and the city received the Parkside property, which it will lease back to the district.

The Planning Commission took no action on the school district’s development plan for the elementary school and tabled the issue until its Aug. 7 meeting. Members have scheduled a work session for 6 p.m. July 31 to develop solutions for the anticipated traffic issues.

Many who spoke at the Planning Commission meeting were residents of the apartments, condominiums and cluster homes located on or off Westown Boulevard, located to the south of the property where the school is to be built. The district’s plan is to route school buses, 28 of them twice a day, to the elementary building via Westown, while parents will be instructed to drop off and pick up their children from the entrance on Center Ridge Road.

“Has anyone taken into account how many people live back there?” asked one woman who lives on Village Green Drive, an offshoot of Westown.

Many noted that Westown is the only road in and out of their collection of apartments, condos and cluster homes.

“Westown is the only road that we have,” another woman said. Doubt was expressed as to the ability of emergency vehicles to reach their homes at the start of school and dismissal.

Some called for a traffic light to be placed at the intersection of Westown and Dover Center Road. Others said Westown and Dover Center are not wide enough for the expected increase in traffic, even with a traffic light.

A few Dover Center residents also worried aloud about the impact of additional traffic. And a representative of Westlake United Methodist Church, located on Center Ridge across the street from the school site, asked questions about parents using the church lot as a cut-through and drop-off location.

During questioning by Planning Commission member Duane Van Dyke, Westlake City School Business Director Dave Kocevar said the Center Ridge Road lot was roughly twice as large as the Parkside property once considered for the elementary school, and that no other property was large enough for a single elementary building.

Ward 6 Councilman Mark Getsay, who also sits on the Planning Commission, said both the city and school district want the elementary school project to be one the community can ultimately be proud of.

“We understand the city has some work in this area to do,” Getsay said of the traffic question.