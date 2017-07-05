Westlake church’s car show attracts hot rods, antiques

Bob Myers got the idea for Westlake United Methodist Church’s “Cruisin’ Westlake” car show after attending a similar show at Rocky River United Methodist Church last year. The car enthusiast’s own 1970 Ford Mustang Mach I was among the 93 classic cars proud owners displayed at the June 21 event at the Center Ridge Road church. The event, intended to have more people experience the church community, will be repeated from 5:30-8 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month through September – July 19, Aug. 23 and Sept. 20. Besides cars, “Cruisin’ Westlake” includes children’s activities, the River Dog food truck and musical entertainment. Myers, who is involved with the Westlake Historical Society’s efforts to restore the nearby Lilly Weston House, said information and tours of the historic structure will also be available.