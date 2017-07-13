Westlake Briefs – July 12, 2017

Westlake Briefs

By Kevin Kelley

AUTHOR VISIT: At 7 p.m. July 13 at Westlake Porter Public Library, Greg Murray will discuss “Peanut Butter Dogs,” which consists of more than 140 photos of dogs, most of them rescues, taken while they’re eating peanut butter. The award-winning and internationally-recognized local photographer will also share tips on photographing pets..

To register for the event, call the library at 440-250-5462. Westlake Porter Public Library is located at 27333 Center Ridge Road.

NEW CATALOG: Westlake Porter Public Library will introduce a new online catalog that library officials say works more like Google and other search engines than older library catalogs. The new catalog also includes digital materials from major digital vendors, allowing easy access to eBooks, eAudiobooks and other formats. It’s scheduled to debut this month. Users can try it out immediately at http://discover.westlakelibrary.org. (The existing catalog will still be available at catalog.westlakelibrary.org.)

Discovery Catalog allows patrons to check out digital materials straight from the catalog, reducing the steps needed before accessing eBooks and digital audiobooks. The new online tool allows searching based on everyday language – more like a search engine than a traditional library catalog.

STEAM WEEK: Kids of all ages are invited to explore science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics during STEAM Week at Westlake Porter Public Library July 16-22. Events include hands-on programs on renewable energy, chemistry and magnetism, as well as a presentation on developments in theater design technology.

“The egg drop is always the favorite,” Debbie Loiacono, Porter’s adult services manager, said, describing the contest in which kids create a capsule designed to protect an egg from a ceiling drop.

At 1 p.m. July 21, Porter will present a screening of “Hidden Figures,” the 2016 film about female African-American mathematicians during the early days of NASA’s human spaceflight program.

For a complete list of STEAM Week events and to register for events, visit www.westlakelibrary.org/steam-week.

ANTIQUE SHOW: The Westlake Historical Society’s annual antique vintage and craft show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 16 on the grounds of the Clague House Museum, 1371 Clague Road. Admission is $3. Proceeds support the Westlake Historical Society’s efforts to preserve and share the community’s history. Antique dealers, vintage dealers and crafters needing further information may contact the historical society at 216-848-0680.

FURNITURE COLLECTION: A collection truck from the Cleveland Furniture Bank and their Cleveland Thrift Store will be at Westlake City Hall, 27700 Hilliard Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Saturday, July 15. Donations of household items -such as small pieces of furniture, clothes, linens, books, small appliances, shoes and toys – will be accepted. For more information, visit the Cleveland Furniture Bank’s website at http://clevelandfurniturebank.org/.