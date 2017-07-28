Welsh Home hopes to recover memories as iconic pond is renovated

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER – Back in 1921, when the farm that was to become the Welsh Home was purchased by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Welsh Society of Cleveland, the house was described as having nine bedrooms, two living rooms and five bathrooms. The property also included six cows, calves, a bull, a horse, orchards, gardens and a pond with ducks.

To make way for expansion, the original farmhouse was razed in 1953, and the Welsh Home has grown through the years to include skilled nursing care, assisted living and rehabilitation. While the cattle and horses are also long gone, the duck pond has remained a fixture for as long as many residents can remember.

So when a pond renovation project got underway in the spring, people became curious. “People have stopped in asking ‘What is going on with the pond?’ and sharing their stories about the lake,” commented administrator Sarah Koch.

Community and professional relations liaison Lauren Teschner added, “Some of the biggest stories have come from our skilled rehabilitation patients. They talk about going to the Dairy Queen next door (now HoneyBaked Ham) and eating their ice cream on the banks of the pond with their families.”

It’s memories like these, as well as the deeply rooted history of the Welsh Home, that are hoped to be preserved during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by late fall.

Koch explained that the project was prompted by the city’s plans to make improvements along Center Ridge Road. “This spurred conversation. We were having some erosion issues on the banks of the lake, and our sign is perpendicular to Center Ridge. We started talking about how we could improve our frontage.”

While the idea for improvements may have come from city plans, Koch stated that the work, which will total over $100,000, is completely funded by the Women’s Welsh Club of America, the organization overseeing and supporting the operation of the nonprofit facility.

The project will include the rebuilding of the banks along the lake, erosion control and landscaping. The pond is being cleaned via dredging, which Teschner said is “the least invasive process for the wildlife,” which includes not only ducks, but turtles, fish and a young fox which has chased away some of the resident ducks. While the water level may appear lower, she said it is about the same, and that the lake will not be completely drained.

Koch said other improvements will include a wrought iron-look fence along Center Ridge Road. “It will be lighted to add to the ambiance as well as safety of the area,” Koch stated. Some uplighting of trees may also be added as well as a new sign facing Center Ridge.

In addition, overgrowth which has partially hidden the pond from passers-by has been cleaned up. “We want to honor the original woods and comfort of our residents, but at the same time, it opened things up.”

Welsh Home officials hope to document the work, not only with photos on the facility website, but with a collection of memories.

“These stories are humbling. They make you realize the impact that the pond has had on this area. It’s a lovely place for our residents, and we want to bring past memories to the future to create new ones,” said Teschner.