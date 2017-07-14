The Three Arts Club of Lakewood announces scholarship grants

By SUE BOTOS

WESTSHORE – The Three Arts Club of Lakewood has announced the winners of its 2017 scholarship grants. These endowments are awarded to new high school graduates and undergraduate college students who will be applying for or are continuing full-time study of musical arts. Winners and their areas of study:

Patrick Kennedy, Cleveland, musical theater, was selected the winner of the Nancy Edmondson Scholarship for achieving the highest score of the all those who auditioned. Patrick is a student at Baldwin Wallace University studying musical theater and voice. He plans to seek employment in his major upon graduation.

Dawna Rae Warren, Berea, voice, received the Dr. Frank J. Zeleznik Memorial Scholarship for merit. Dawna Rae is a student at Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music studying vocal performance. She will apply for a Fulbright scholarship to study opera in Germany and then attend graduate school.

Emma Lampe, North Ridgeville, musical theater, entering Otterbein Music Theater Conservatory to study musical theater. She plans to become a live theater performer preferably in New York City.

Formosa Deppman, Oberlin, violin, entering Yale University, to study music and biology. She plans to attend graduate school.

Sabina Balsamo, Berea, voice, a student at Baldwin Wallace University, studying vocal performance. She plans to enroll in graduate school for voice and perform opera.

Caleb Orr, Avon Lake, voice, entering Miami University of Ohio to study both voice and percussion. He plans to become a teacher in a high school setting.

Natalie Mealey, Avon Lake, organ, a student at Oberlin Conservatory for a BA/MA in a five-year program in organ performance, organ, harpsichord and historic performance. Upon graduation, she plans to pursue a doctorate degree in historic performance.

Sarah Brumagin, Bay Village, musical theater, entering Lipscomb University to study musical theater. She plans to move to New York City to audition for plays, musicals and any other possible acting jobs.

Elise Scullin, North Olmsted, voice, entering University of Louisville to study music therapy. She plans to become a certified music therapist and work in a hospital setting.

Noah Horowitz, South Euclid, piano, entering New York University to major in music theory and composition with a concentration in scoring for film and multimedia. He hopes to use his talents to create music for that vital element of storytelling, to connect people to the stories that will shape their lives.

John Koleski, Elyria, alto saxophone, entering Kent State University to study music performance. He plans to become a soloist and college professor.

Grants are awarded on the basis of auditions, held in early June at Rocky River United Methodist Church. According to scholarship co-chair Nancy Calcott, 26 students vied for the 2017 grants, which are identical with the exception of the highest scoring student. Eleven received scholarships based on criteria such as the quality of the presentation, technique and ability.

The judges, Calcott added, are all professionals in their fields.

With a strong emphasis on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) in classrooms today, Calcott said there is definitely a future for the arts especially in the Cleveland area. “These are the people who are going to be supporting the arts in the future,” she said of the scholarship winners. “The arts community in Cleveland is amazing.”

Eligible students must be enrolled in a full-time arts program; however, Calcott said they do not necessarily have to be planning a career in the field, noting one recipient studying music and biology.

Founded by nine West Side women in 1919, the Three Arts Club of Lakewood promotes the fine arts through monthly recitals and the student scholarship program. Music, drama and dance are the “Three Arts” commemorated in the club’s name, and membership was originally restricted to women residing on the west side of the Cuyahoga River until 1995, when men were admitted as members.

After holding its initial meeting in the Lakewood home of its first president, the group continued to gather in members’ residences until 1922, when the Clifton Club in Lakewood became the organization’s home.

The Three Arts Club established a student loan program in 1933, which was converted to the scholarship program in 1995. Eligible students or their parents must be residents of Cuyahoga or adjacent western counties. Students who have won one grant can apply for a second, but not a third.