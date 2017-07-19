Search process underway for new Bay school officials

BAY VILLAGE – Officials at the Bay Village City School District are starting the process of seeking replacements for former Treasurer Kevin Robertson and Superintendent Clint Keener, who will be retiring at the end of the 2017-18 school year.

School Board President Gayatry Jacob-Mosier said the board will discuss the issues at upcoming board meetings. She said the district would be using search firms for both cases, adding that the board could possibly use one firm for both searches, but only if that was the best course of action. She said Keener’s early notice of his plans gives the district time to conduct a thorough search.

The treasurer position recently became open after Robertson was fired by the district after being convicted of domestic violence. Daryl Stump, the assistant superintendent for business operations, is serving as acting treasurer.