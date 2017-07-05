Science teacher named Fairview Park Teacher of the Year

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK – Kristen Conner, a sixth-grade science teacher at Lewis F. Mayer Middle School, has been named the Fairview Park City School District’s Teacher of the Year for the 2016-17 school year.

Superintendent Bill Wagner presented the award June 9 at a meeting of district teachers and staff.

Wagner credited Conner with regularly exceeding her duties, both in and out of the classroom.

“She is dependable and knowledgeable about her job and her students,” Wagner said. “She offers excellent advice, and displays a positive role model for all those around her.

“She is a content expert in her field and has proven to be a leader – among her peers and out front for teachers –and is a devoted friend as well as colleague, lending nonjudgmental support to all through thick and thin.”

At the same meeting, Wagner presented Molly Blake, an educational aide who works with special education students, with the district’s Employee of the Year award.

“Her knowledge and patience for our most special friends is unmatched in her position,” Wagner said of Blake. “She has a way with them that helps to calm them down when they are anxious and also gets them excited when they are down. Her caring, compassion and smiling face is known by students and families from all [school] buildings.”

Conner and Blake were nominated by their colleagues and selected by previous award recipients. Wagner noted that the staff who work with Blake said in their nomination forms that students feel safe and comforted in her presence and are always excited to see her.

The Fairview Park Education Foundation also awarded several staff members monetary grants for educational projects in the coming school year.

The largest grant was given to Graham Codney, technology coordinator at Gilles-Sweet Elementary School. Codney received $1,195 to purchase Ozobots, miniature programmable toy robots to help kids develop coding skills. Students in grades three and four will use the Ozobots to develop their critical thinking, problem-solving, communication and collaboration skills.

Other grants were given to Kelly Baughman and Clair Mayfield, both preschool teachers at the district’s Early Education Center, and Austin Fleischer and Nicole Pruente, teachers at Gilles-Sweet. Detailed information about these grants can be found online at fpedfoundation.org/grants/past-awards/2017-grant-awards/.

The Fairview Park Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization created to develop additional revenue to supplement the educational experiences and curriculum of the Fairview Park City School District.