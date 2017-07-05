Rocky River Senior Center receives elite accreditation

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER – It’s official. The Rocky River Senior Center has joined a notable list of centers nationwide, less than one percent, accredited by the National Council on Aging (NCOA) and the National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC).

City administrators, residents, center volunteers and officials gathered on June 22 at the center for an awards ceremony marking the occasion.

“It (Rocky River) is one of 140 centers among the country’s 15,000 senior centers achieving accreditation,” commented director Deb Huff.

For almost two years, the center has been undergoing an intense evaluation process, which Huff kicked off with an announcement in June of 2015. A group of 43 residents, seniors and other community volunteers formed steering committees which examined nine areas of operation including administration, finance, programs and marketing. The information was then compiled into a report, which was sent to NISC off-site reviewers.

After receiving word that this self evaluation was approved, Sheila Salyer, a peer reviewer, was dispatched in January of this year to conduct an onsite review, which began with a breakfast cooked up by city directors.

While impressed with the active senior council and volunteer program, Salyer suggested more paid staff members, including a full-time social worker, and part-time programming assistant. She also recommended getting younger people involved with the senior council, which oversees the workings of the center, and gives suggestions for community outreach.

Mayor Pam Bobst said it was definitely a “feather in the cap” of the center to receive the recognition. She added that any suggestions would be “taken to heart.”