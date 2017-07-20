Rocky River council tables condo project

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER – Backers and detractors of the proposed 700 Lake project will have to wait until the end of the month to find out if Lake Road property will be rezoned to accommodate condominiums.

During City Council’s July 10 legislative session, Council President Jim Moran announced that the expected third reading and vote on the measure to convert the two parcels from single to multifamily, would be delayed until July 24, Council’s last meeting before its August recess.

Moran said the reason for the postponement was a request by developer Andrew Brickman and business partner John Carney who notified council that they would be out of town and could not attend the July 10 meeting.

“We will definitely vote on this on July 24,” said Moran, adding, “This will be the last time we delay this. We will let them know this is the one delay we will give them.”

Since the project was proposed in the spring of 2016, Brickman’s Rocky River Preservation Partners has locked horns with neighbors, specifically some residents of Breezevale Cove, immediately to the east of the parcels. Several have been attending Council and Planning Commission meetings for over a year, voicing their concerns that the development would encourage other multistory projects and end up creating a Lakewood Gold Coast-styled area.

In July of 2016, the Planning Commission OK’d the rezone, turning the plans over to Council for official approval. However, the constantly morphing project made some council members wary of what exactly would appear on the property. Residents worried that it would become another River South, the Fairview Park development by Brickman, which many feel is crowded onto the parcel.

Initial plans were scrapped in December of 2016 after Brickman told Council he felt there were too many questions concerning a development agreement, which outlined the scope of the project.

Brickman and company came back to the Planning Commission in April with plans to expand the original 2.1-acre development to include properties in Breezvale Cove. The commission agreed on the rezone providing it did not include the additional parcels. In addition, the revised plans call for a building with fewer stories and more room between neighboring structures.

At a standing-room-only public hearing June 12, Ben Phyfer, the original owner of the Lake Road parcels, addressed Council publicly for the first time. Phyfer, now an associate of Preservation Partners, explained that he sought out Brickman to develop the land after his plans to tear down two existing homes and build fell through.

While most present at that meeting seemed positive about the project, those opposed continued to voice their concern. Several attended the July 10 session in a last-minute attempt to convince City Council to turn down the project.

B.J. Alexander presented Council with a petition signed by those against the development. “I hope that on the 24th (of July) all of Council votes to oppose the zoning change,” she stated.

Frazier Drive resident Nancy Spellman added, “How would you feel if a developer came to your street and made all of these changes? You would be ruining a beautiful, charming street.”

Council is expected to take action on the zoning request at its legislative session at 7 p.m. July 24.