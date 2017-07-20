Robby’s Voice must be heard above nagative noise

By SUE BOTOS

You may know Rob Brandt’s story. He has devoted himself to telling it in schools, town halls and other venues throughout the area, candidly recalling his son Robby’s battle with the heroin addiction which took his life at age 20.

It’s a tragic and all-too-familiar reality. Robby became addicted to painkillers after having dental work done during his sophomore year at Olmsted Falls High School, and spent the rest of high school fighting to get away from the pills, which were easily provided through “friends.”

After graduation, Robby joined the Ohio National Guard in 2010 in an effort, according to his dad, to fulfill his dream of serving his country and to get clean. It worked until he came home on leave and a friend introduced him to heroin. In October of 2011, after 110 days sober and right before he was to deploy to Afghanistan, Robby’s body was found in East Cleveland, the victim of an overdose. Brant said his son’s phone records showed that Robby had reached out to three friends, but got voicemail. His fourth call was to a drug dealer.

Brandt and his wife Carla decided to share their experience through “Robby’s Voice,” a community-based organization focused on promoting awareness and education surrounding drug addiction. Recently, Brandt announced that the “Robby’s Voice Recovery Center” would open this summer on Liberty Street in Medina in the historic location of the former Medina Steakhouse.

According to the plans, the center will deal only with former addicts, helping them to stay clean. Clients will be able to receive counseling free of charge or referral to other programs. The former restaurant will again open its doors to the public as clients will be trained to make simple meals and nonalcoholic coffee and espresso drinks. The culinary program is hoped to expand.

Most people would agree that this is a good thing, that something is needed to help stem the opioid crisis in which Ohio finds itself the center.

A good thing, as long as “it’s not in my back yard.”

Several neighboring businesses have expressed concern, including Delane Nagel, owner of Spitzer House Bed and Breakfast. “We already have Cathy’s House, a drug treatment facility right across the street and we have three registered sex offenders in our neighborhood. We think that is enough. The foot traffic that the new place would bring would be detrimental to our neighborhoods,” Nagel told a local publication.

Elizabeth Biggins-Ramer, president of the Bankers Row Historic Neighborhood Association, agreed. “Is it really fair to put a recovery center so close to an area where drugs are available?” she asked. “If someone is there all day learning a culinary skill, is it fair to have them face temptation right outside the door?”

Well, Ms. Biggins-Ramer, here’s the thing. It’s right outside your door. It’s right outside my door. It’s right outside everyone’s door. Is it fair to treat addiction like a stigma when those dealing with rehabilitation every day have identified addiction as a disease?

I’ve had the opportunity to attend several panel discussions addressing the opioid epidemic. While the presenters have been different, the message is the same. Until the stigma is removed, and addiction is treated like a medical condition, the chances of reversing the tide of drug abuse are slim.

“It’s like trying to hold back the ocean with a couple of guys. Educate people and get them into rehab,” said Lakewood Police Det. Kevin Kauchek during the “Heroin to Hope” presentation in that city in May.

Mayor Michael Summers agreed, “It’s like swimming upstream. You need to educate family, neighbors and friends.”

Sue Bonamino, speaking of her son who overdosed, and her daughter Gina now in recovery, said she became an advocate, in part, because it was difficult for her to find help for her family. “There was nothing in Lorain County. I flew by the seat of my pants. If it wasn’t for her (daughter’s) strength, I couldn’t have done it.”

Lakewood has been especially hard hit by the opioid crisis. Last year, there were 141 overdoses and 31 overdose deaths, triple the numbers in 2015. In the fall, the city will initiate Project SOAR (Supporting Opiate Addiction Recovery). Gina Bonamino, now 23 and working at Lakewood’s Woodrow Project, a sober living house for those recovering from addiction, will act as a coordinator.

Barbara Folds told the audience at a Rocky River town hall meeting in March about her grandson, who was claimed by his addiction and the strain on her daughter when friends and neighbors stopped talking to her because she had a “bad kid.”

“It was gut-wrenching,” said Folds. “That’s when you need people. The family becomes isolated.”

Does rehab and support work? Sometimes yes, sometimes no. Alicia Johnson, 28, who was attending the Lakewood event, said she had been addicted to heroin for ten years. Now a resident of Woodrow Project’s Daisy House in Lakewood, she stated “sober living saved my life.” She said that while residents were required to attend daily meetings, meet with counselors and observe a curfew, they are not “locked up.”

Her friend and fellow resident Bethany Edmonds, 27, who also gave a presentation, agreed. “I can’t stress enough how important rules are, the curfews, random testing. I’m so thankful.”

Would you turn your back on these young women and others trying to overcome addiction? Obviously Lakewood is being proactive.

Hopefully, Robby’s Voice can be heard above all the negative noise.