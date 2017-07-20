Rec tax extension to be on ballot; infrastructure renewal won’t

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE – As expected, Westlake City Council has voted unanimously to place an extension of an existing recreation tax on the Nov. 7 ballot. The one-eighth of 1 percent (0.00125) income tax, passed in November 1995 to fund construction and operation of the Westlake Recreation Center, expires at the end of 2020. Voters are being asked to extend it for 25 years to fund new recreational amenities.

The Nov. 7 vote will cap off a four-year process that began in 2014 with the development of a recreation master plan. The recreation department sought public input throughout 2014 through a public workshop, written and online surveys, and meetings with community focus groups. A new outdoor pool was determined to be the priority of residents.

If the tax extension is passed, the city plans to sell bonds to pay for several new recreational amenities. The bonds would be backed by future tax revenue ensured by the extension. The planned new amenities include:

A new $7.4 million family aquatics center to replace Peterson Pool at Clague Park

A new $9.4 million community services center to be located at the Westlake Recreation Center

Roughly $17.7 million in other recreational projects such as running trails and athletic fields at municipal parks

City leaders plan to market the recreation plan in the months leading up to the election, but they seem confident voters will approve the extension.

The new aquatics center will be the first priority if the extension is approved. City officials are in the processes of finalizing schematic drawings of the new pool area to begin the construction process soon after the Nov. 7 vote.

The current plan is to demolish Peterson Pool in early 2018 and open the new aquatics center in May 2019.

Also at council’s July 6 meeting, in a 4-3 split vote, council members rejected Mayor Dennis Clough’s request to place a renewal of an existing three-eighths of 1 percent (0.00375) income tax for infrastructure improvements on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Members Lynda Appel (Ward 1) Nick Nunnari (Ward 2) and Michael O’Donnell (Ward 4) voted to place the renewal on the ballot. Council President Mike Killeen and members Dennis Sullivan (Ward 3) Ken Brady (Ward 5) and Mark Getsay (Ward 6) voted against.

Those who voted against placing the renewal on the ballot are not against the tax on principle. Their issue was simply the timing of the renewal request.

The current infrastructure tax – earmarked for streets, roads, storm sewers and retention basins and water lines – will not expire until the end of 2022. The infrastructure tax, last approved by voters in November 2006, would have been extended by another 15 years under the proposal.

Passing the renewal this year, Clough explained at a June 28 council committee meeting, would give the city the assurance that funding for road construction projects will be available many years into the future. That assurance would be helpful in planning for future infrastructure projects, the mayor said.

“I think we’re always going to need it,” Clough said of the infrastructure tax.

Municipalities often ask voters to approve tax renewals a year or two before they expire. A renewal sought five years before a tax expiration is unusual among Westshore municipalities. Killeen, the council president, questioned why the renewal was needed this year. “We can do [the renewal request] any time in the next four to five years,” Killeen said.

Other council members feared the infrastructure tax renewal would detract from the city’s efforts to pass the rec tax extension. Clough replied that infrastructure was a more essential need over recreation facilities and that voters could be expected to pass both tax renewals.