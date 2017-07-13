Public hearings scheduled for rezoning request

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE -Westlake City Council has scheduled a public hearing prior to its July 20 regular meeting at 8 p.m. on a rezoning request that is expected to be on the Nov. 7 ballot. Meanwhile, a controversial proposal to build an independent living facility on wooded land on the north side of Center Ridge Road has been put on hold by the developer.

A request to rezone 3.925 acres of vacant, wooded land at the corner of Center Ridge Road and Hillsborough Point from the general commercial classification to the residential, multifamily 40 category was reviewed by the Planning Commission June 26 and recommended for council approval. The developer plans to build 10 single-family cluster homes along a new cul-de-sac road that would come off Hillsborough Point. This rezoning would also require the approval of Westlake voters at the Nov. 7 election.

A vote on this rezoning request is expected at council’s July 20 meeting.

In other zoning news, at council’s July 6 meeting, members unanimously gave its approval to rezone a 1.2-acre lot on Crossings Parkway, located just west of Marc’s in West Bay Plaza. The rezoning request, made by Stephen Schill, on behalf of S & C Westlake Partners LLC, asks that the property be rezoned from the office category to the residential, multifamily 24 category. The lot, currently used for recreation, will be used to expand an existing apartment complex with eight new townhouse buildings.

The Planning Commission recommended in June, by a 5-0 vote, that Council go forward with this rezoning request. Because this rezoning would result in an increase in density, the approval by voters is required under the Westlake City Charter.

Also on July 6, council granted a conditional use permit to a canine daycare, grooming and boarding facility. Jason Stefan plans to open Paws & Effect Pet Grooming and Doggie Daycare at 24864 Detroit Road. Stefan, who has been operating in Rocky River for nine years, intends to provide 24-hour staffing with onsite sleeping quarters to be responsive to the animals’ needs and prevent excessive barking overnight. The Planning Commission had recommended, by a 5-0 vote, that the permit be issued.

Council also unanimously approved a revision of the city’s zoning code regarding licensed child care facilities and preschools so that regulations are now consolidated in a single chapter. However, the requirement that such facilities be in standalone buildings if located in the general business and shopping center districts will be maintained. The wisdom of that regulation was questioned when Sweet Kiddles Flexible Childcare Center recently sought to open a new location in Stein Mart Plaza. Facing resistance from the Planning Commission, Sweet Kiddles owners found another location.

Omni Senior Living has temporarily delayed its plans to build an independent living facility on wooded land on the north side of Center Ridge.

“Omni intends to meet with residents and city officials to discuss the merits of the proposed development and possible revisions to the site plan,” Omni’s Thomas Finley said in an email to the city’s Planning Department in May.

Under Omni’s plan, parcels currently zoned in the office building, general business or single-family categories would be rezoned under the residential, multifamily 24 category. With the delay, Westlake voters would not see the rezoning request on the ballot until November 2018 at the earliest.

Nearby residents have expressed opposition to Omni’s plans to build a three-story, 60-suite independent living building, with a second identical building planned for a future phase. Twenty-six townhouses with independent living units are also planned.

The residents of Berkeley Estates and Forest Parkway fear noise, sound and light pollution, as well as increased traffic, that a three-story building might bring.