Policies for sidewalk repair program settled on

By KEVIN KELLEY

WESTLAKE – After consultations with City Council, the administration of Mayor Dennis Clough and the Engineering Department have settled on policies for concluding Westlake’s sidewalk inspection and repair program.

The Engineering Department began inspections of sidewalks earlier this year with the objective of completing at least the inspections, if not all the repairs or replacements of sidewalk slabs.

If the inspector found a sidewalk section that needs repair or replacement, a letter is sent to the property owner, commercial or residential, informing him of the finding. The owner has the option of making the repairs himself or hiring a contractor. Or the property owner can take no action and have the Westlake Service Department perform the work and be billed, either directly or through the property tax assessment if not paid within 45 days.

The city approved a bid by contractor A & J Cement to make sidewalk repairs on its behalf at a fixed rate of $9 per square foot. A property owner is charged less than this – $6 to $8 per square foot – based on the slab size, with the city subsidizing the difference. The mayor said the city subsidizes sidewalk repairs because all people use the sidewalks.

At council committee meetings this summer, some members questioned why the city was sending out letter this year when the actual repair work, if arranged by the city, would not be started until 2018. Council members said this would lead to undue questions and complaints from residents, especially since the city’s official stated policy is to require repairs be done within 30 days of notification.

The consensus reached was that the city would focus on completing inspection and repairs on properties east of Dover Center Road through the end of 2017. Inspections would begin on sidewalks west of Dover Center this year, but notification letters, bills and repairs would not be initiated until next year.

Council President Mike Killeen and Ward 2 Councilman Nick Nunnari said they heard residents complain the inspector’s conclusions on which sidewalk section need repair have not been consistent.

City Engineer Bob Kelly explained at a July 13 council committee meeting that consistency has been improving, especially now that only one employee is doing all inspections. He said if only one sidewalk slab has a crack, the inspector generally gives an OK. But if a cracked sidewalk slab is adjacent to two or three deteriorating slabs, the cracked slab will be marked with an “X,” indicating it, too, is in need of repair or replacement.

Also at the July 13 meeting, council and the administration settled on a sidewalk repair pricing policy for properties located at a corner. In most cases, the property owner will be responsible for sidewalk repairs on the lot’s frontage as defined in the zoning code, with the city in charge of repairs on the perpendicular sidewalk. In unusual circumstances, the city engineer, in consultation with the mayor, may allow for another fee formula.