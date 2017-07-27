Patton: Zoning changes may be needed to spur Lorain Road development

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK – Mayor Eileen Patton said the city may seek zoning changes along Lorain Road in an effort to spur development and create a destination downtown area. Such zoning changes would allow mixed-use development – a combination of retail, residential and office – along the suburb’s main corridor.

The suggestion to allow mixed-use development along Lorain Road was made in a recent study conducted by Renaissance Planning, an urban planning firm headquartered in Orlando, on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Fairview Park had obtained a grant to participate in the EPA’s Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program, which offers technical assistance on redevelopment.

In Fairview Park’s case, the focus was on “infill development,” an urban planning term that refers to redevelopment in areas with existing infrastructure.

Officials from the EPA and Renaissance Planning visited in April. In addition to touring the suburb, they led a community meeting and technical workshop with municipal leaders and stakeholders to discuss redevelopment challenges and opportunities.

A major challenge, according to the Renaissance study, is the lack of a defined downtown area. “There are no discernible characteristics that identify any part of Lorain Road as being the ‘heart’ or downtown of Fairview Park,” the study stated.

At the April community meeting, some residents envisioned an area in Fairview Park that resembled nearby destination points, such as Rocky River’s Old Detroit Road district, Westlake’s Crocker Park and Cleveland’s Kamm’s Corner area.

The report did not recommend a specific section of Lorain Road be designated as the downtown area. Both Patton and Development Director Shawn Leininger said that determination is ultimately up to the city. The area of concentration, the two said, will be somewhere between West 210th and West 223rd streets. The mayor said the city may designate two distinct areas – one a “civic area” that includes City Hall, the Gemini Center and the Fairview Park Branch Library, and another a downtown area from West 215th Street west to West 223rd Street.

Once the downtown area is determined, the study recommends a color scheme, logo and signage be developed to promote and market it.

The study also called for the establishment of a working group that will evaluate the city’s planning and zoning code, administration and enforcement.

Lorain Road is currently geared toward vehicular traffic, the report noted, and suggested methods to make the area more pedestrian friendly. Patton said possibilities include reducing traffic to two lanes each way with on-street parking or placing a median in the middle of Lorain. Such measures will be studied as part of a grant awarded by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.

The city will examine the possibility of burying utility lines throughout the focus area, Patton said, although the costs are estimated at about $1 million per block.

The study acknowledged the numerous challenges of redevelopment along Lorain Road. “For places like Fairview Centre (shopping center), there are no short-term possibilities for redevelopment,” the report stated. “For other places, parcel size, fragmented ownership, soil conditions or possible environmental contaminants make infill challenging.”

Patton noted Fairview Park has two major retail districts, the Lorain Road corridor and Westgate Shopping Center, that are in somewhat of a competition. But the larger national chains want to be at Westgate, so Lorain Road tends to attract smaller, mom-and-pop businesses, she said.

The mayor favors the report’s suggestions of zoning changes that allow residential development along Lorain Road.

“We’re not allowing [developers] to use their imagination because of the zoning codes,” she said.

Other opportunities noted by the report include changing residential markets that could allow the suburb to expand its residential base to include more young adults and empty nesters, as well as strong community interest in the fate of the Lorain Road corridor.

The study also called for a market assessment be done to identify land uses with the greatest demand and potential.

After discussing the results with City Council members, Patton said her administration may hold another community meeting with residents and other stakeholders to discuss the report’s findings.