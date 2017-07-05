North Olmsted MDA car show founder ready to ride off into sunset

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – After 30 years of running the annual North Olmsted Firefighters Cruise-in for Muscular Dystrophy, the award-winning show’s originator Carl Schanz is ready to turn off the show’s high-revving engine.

Schanz said this year’s July 12 show from 5-9 p.m. in the Great Northern Corporate Center parking lot (across from the Sears entrance of Great Northern Mall) is his last time running the event, and unless a successor as organizer comes to him soon, it’s also going to be the last show. The annual one-evening event in July has raised more than $300,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and consistently is listed among best shows by Cruisin’ Times and other car show trade media outlets. All the funds go to assist the Northeast Ohio chapter of the Muscular Dystrophy Association people and programs in fighting the disease.

“It’s been a great run,” Schanz said. “What started out as some cars in the Denny’s parking lot off Lorain Road in that first year 30 years ago has really grown into a major event that gets hundreds of cars every year and lots of people attending and having some great fun.”

Schanz said his reasons for ending his time running the show are simple.

“I’m changing a lot of things this year,” he said. “I’m planning on retiring from the fire department at the end of the year as well, and I’m looking to do some other things in life.”

Barb Straffen, executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Northeast Ohio, said Schanz and the show have made major contributions to the organization through the 30 years.

“He’s made a big impact,” Straffen said. “The show has raised more than $300,000 over the years for our local organization. Without all the contributions from the firefighters, we couldn’t have provided the same level of services locally.”

She said all the money is used to provide different services to Northeast Ohio people.

“We have a care unit at (Cleveland) Metro Hospital, we send children with muscular dystrophy to summer camps each year, and we give individual help to people as well.”

Straffen lauded Schanz.

“Carl and the show are well-known,” she said. “We thank him for all he’s done and wish him well.”

Schanz said his reason for starting the show are like his reasons for becoming a firefighter and paramedic – he likes to help people.

“A few of us in the fire department thought it would be a fun way to help people out because people like different types of cars,” he said. “So we got a few together and got permission to use that Denny’s lot. It went over well, so we decided to it again and it just kept growing. It got big enough so we found bigger places, and since moving there, the corporate center people have been just great. It’s near the major roadways and easy to get to for everybody.”

Schanz said the show’s growth reflects the strong support.

“It has become a wide-ranging show of support from the community and benefits local people with muscular dystrophy,” he said. “It comes in different ways. We get volunteers and get different food and prizes as donations. People call us wanting to see what they can do to help.”

That support has become generational and isn’t limited to Northeast Ohio either, Schanz said.

“One fun thing to me is that we have had some volunteers who have been around a long time,” he said. “With some people, and that includes volunteers, participants and spectators, we’re seeing their kids and even some grandkids who take part in the show now.

“We also get people coming in from different areas to see the show,” he said. “We get people consistently from out in Sandusky and we’ve gotten people from other areas like Buffalo, and even as far as Florida. As the show gets closer, we get a lot of calls at the fire station wanting to know about it. We don’t charge the spectators to get in and we only charge a small fee to show your car. Plus the different prizes for participants and spectators also make it a fun draw.”

Schanz said in addition to the high level of support, other unique parts of the show make it stand out.

“Having it on a Wednesday night makes it kind of unique,” he said. “You don’t see a lot of weeknights in other shows. Plus, the timing and the setup of the corporate center lot also help make it different. We have cars lined up getting ready to come in the lot before the 5 p.m. startup. Some people just like to watch the cars come in a line.”

Schanz said he’ll miss all the fun, but is ready to move on.

“New blood and ideas are always good,” he said. “If someone else wants to come in and do this show, I’d give them what help I could to get them started. I might even DJ a little for them. But, I think 30 is a good time for me to go out.”