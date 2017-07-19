North Olmsted ‘Cruis-in’ continues special tradition of helping

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – For Daniel Martone, attending this year’s 30th annual North Olmsted Firefighters Cruise-in for Muscular Dystrophy had even more meaning than usual.

“It’s always been something special to me,” said Martone, the nephew of retired North Olmsted firefighter Greg Gettens. “I’ve attended just about every one through all the years it’s gone on. I’ve always enjoyed seeing all the different vehicles and people from different places and how the show does good things for people who need it.”

Although he works in the retail industry himself, Martone, who lives in Avon, admits to particularly enjoying seeing the old fire vehicles which their owners bring to the show, as well as new fire vehicles from the North Olmsted Fire Department. The shows always remind him of Gettens.

“I have an uncle who owned an antique fire truck and was a longtime firefighter himself,” Martone said. “I always enjoyed hearing about the fire department and different stories from him about what what they did.”

Gettens retired from the North Olmsted Fire Department as a captain several years ago.

Martone said he sees older fire vehicles and thinks of his uncle.

“He enjoyed having that truck and I always liked seeing it and the other ones (vehicles) knowing he was a firefighter and what they do, both on the job and at this show,” he said.

Martone is currently treasurer for the Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center, which is located at old Fire Station 28 at 310 Carnegie Avenue.

“I definitely enjoy the history of firefighters and letting other people see that through the museum,” Martone said. “He (Gettens) definitely was an influence in that.”

Gettens is more than just a firefighter to Martone.

“He’s a good uncle,” Martone said. “He does a lot of outdoor things like biking and kayaking. We went kayaking together, which was a lot of fun.”

Martone said Gettens is recovering from a recent accident in which a car driver hit Gettens and injured his hip while he was riding his bicycle.

“He’s recovering from surgery after the accident,” Martone said. “I’ll be talking to him in the next couple of days.”

Show founder and organizer Carl Schanz, a lieutenant in the North Olmsted fire department who is retiring at the end of the year and said this is his last show, said the department is looking into whether Gettens needs any help as a result of the accident.

Martone was not alone at the show, walking around with Chief, his three-year-old Dalmatian.

“He fits right in with the fire vehicles as a Dalmatian,” Martone said. “I had one little boy following us for a lot of the night because he really liked Chief.”

Martone said he’s aware that Schanz has said he’s retiring from the department and the show, and that as a result, this year’s show is the last unless someone else takes over the organization and running of it.

“I really hope that this isn’t the last one,” Martone said. “It helps those people with muscular dystrophy with the money it raises and the attention it gets. There’s always a lot of people showing their cars and other people coming to the show to see them. It’s done a lot of good through the years, I hope someone else or even several people take it over and keep it going. Maybe we can even convince Carl to come back and do a few things.”