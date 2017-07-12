Medical marijuana moratorium extended again by Lakewood City Council

By SUE BOTOS

LAKEWOOD – For the second time this year, Lakewood City Council has extended a moratorium on the cultivation and retail sale of medical marijuana.

In July of 2016, council imposed a six-month ban on medical marijuana related activities prior to the passage of substitute HB 523 by the Ohio General Assembly on Sept. 8, 2016, which created a statewide medical marijuana program. Council extended the moratorium for 90 days on March 20, and renewed it again for an additional 90 days on July 3, following a meeting of its Public Safety Committee.

The measure temporarily prohibits granting permits or building licenses for medical marijuana cultivators, processors and dispensaries. However, health care providers will be able to write prescriptions for the drug, which has been credited with relieving the symptoms of many chronic illnesses.

Proponents have been adamant about separating the medical application of marijuana from recreational use after a legalization issue covering both was soundly defeated in 2015.

Since being signed into law by Gov. John Kasich on Sept. 9, 2016, local communities have expressed concern over the hazy guidelines provided by the state governing the production, licensing and distribution of the drug. Lakewood is one of several cities which has passed temporary bans on medical marijuana including Rocky River and Cleveland.

Municipalities are allowed to limit the number of retailers, processors and cultivators within city limits, or ban the industry completely under the Ohio legislation. The state is expected to finalize its own regulations for the industry in September.

Some Lakewood City Council members, including Ward 4 Councilman Daniel O’Malley and Council President Sam O’Leary have voiced their support of growing the medical marijuana business in the city despite the current moratorium.

“The measure has been approved for Ohioans and it is our job to make sure it is done safely, benefits the city financially, and benefits our residents,” O’Leary told West Life. He added that planning and zoning studies and a fee structure will accompany any legislation permitting medical marijuana related activities in the city.

“Planning and zoning will take a thoughtful and careful approach,” O’Leary added. “They have a commitment to looking at the issue and to develop what will work best for the city.” During the July 3 Public Safety meeting, Mayor Michael Summers suggested that the administration propose possible regulations concerning zoning and fee structures in light of prospective marijuana business owners who have already shown interest in opening a dispensary in the city.

“There was a presentation the Planning and Development Commission at a Public Safety meeting earlier in the year,” stated O’Leary. “It gave some details of possible areas of the city for dispensaries.” He added, however, that strict attention would be paid to stipulations prohibiting any marijuana activities within 500 feet of a school, church, public library, playground or park.

O’Leary said he anticipates no backlash from residents should dispensaries within the city become a reality. “If it is done, it will be done well, responding to the needs of the community.”