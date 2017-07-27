Library offers kindergarten readiness series

By KEVIN KELLEY

FAIRVIEW PARK – With full-day kindergarten programs more common than ever, the transition to school for today’s 5-year-olds may be more difficult than it was for their parents, many of whom attended half-day kindergarten classes.

Even though many Westshore parents send their children to preschool or day care, the adjustment to attending school all day five days a week can be challenging for some children, said Jenni Haag, children’s services supervisor at the Fairview Park Branch Library.

That’s why the Fairview Park branch, along with many other libraries, offers kindergarten preparation programs for children. Haag’s current program, dubbed “Operation Kindergarten,” held the first of its five sessions Thursday evening.

Haag, who has worked for the Cuyahoga County Public Library for 11 years, has been leading kindergarten readiness programs for a decade.

But the realities of preparing a child for kindergarten are a bit more real to Haag this year. That’s because her oldest daughter, Natalie, will be starting “the big K” at St. Charles Borromeo School in Parma in a few weeks.

“It’s a little more personal to me now,” Haag said of the readiness program.

The Operation Kindergarten sessions run an hour from 6:45-7:45 p.m. each Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Fairview Park branch, located at 21255 Lorain Road. Each session focuses on an academic subject, as well as an intellectual concept. The July 20 session concentrated on social and emotional issues, with a review of the alphabet.

The subjects and concepts for the upcoming sessions:

July 27: Science / Counting

Aug. 3: Math / Shapes

Aug. 10: Language, Social Studies / Colors

Aug. 17: Physical and Arts / Opposites

Children can attend any or all of the remaining sessions, Haag said. A parent is expected to stay with the child throughout the hour, she explained, as the program includes several activities designed for parent-child interaction.

The July 27 session on science will focus on water and how it has a solid, liquid and gas state. The concepts of sinking and floating will be explored. And the Aug. 21 solar eclipse will be discussed, said Haag, who leads a monthly preschool STEAM club, as well as children’s story time programs at the Fairview Park branch.

The Operation Kindergarten curriculum is based on materials from a Maryland-based website on early childhood education called ReadyAtFive.org. Haag also utilizes materials from the county library system’s own educational kits.

For parents looking to supplement their child’s school readiness, Haag notes that the website Pinterest has links to many early childhood educational materials. The Fairview branch’s children’s department has its own Pinterest page at pinterest.com/fprchildrens/.

While Operation Kindergarten focuses on children’s academic readiness, she also expects discussions about a student’s emotional and behavioral readiness for school.

Haag said kindergartners should memorize basic safety information, such as their name, phone number and address. Parents should also impart concepts such as empathy and kindness. Finally, children should be taught to describe their emotions, such as frustration, verbally. A child who is good at verbally describing how he or she feels will be less likely to have a behavior meltdown, she said.

Parents should begin preparing children for the start of the school year in mid-August, Haag said, by implementing a school day bedtime and wake-up schedule. They can also begin discussing what kindergarten will be like and read children’s books together about starting school.

Haag said taking her daughter to the city of Parma’s Safety Town, which runs weekdays for two weeks, this summer was a good way of preparing her for the school day routine.

To register for any of the remaining Operation Kindergarten programs, call the Fairview Park Branch Library at 440-333-4700. Many Cuyahoga County Library branches, as well as independent libraries, offer their own kindergarten readiness programs, so Haag also recommends parents call their local branch to find out what’s available.