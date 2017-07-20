Latest safety award gets Bay visit from Kasich staff member

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – Bay Village’s latest safety award Thursday merited a visit from Gov. John Kasich’s staff to note the award.

Dustin Russell, the Northeast regional liaison for Kasich’s staff, met with Bay Village Police Chief Mark Spaetzel Thursday afternoon at the police station to note the city being named the fourth safest city in the state with 5,000 or more population by The National Council for Home Safety and Security, a national association of trade groups from across the United States. Council officials examine personal and property crime figures to help arrive at their ranking.

“That’s a pretty impressive number,” Russell said. “Bay Village was the only city in the eight-county area that I cover to be listed in these rankings. It speaks highly of the safety forces in the city as well as the people. The governor notes that it also shows the high quality-type of communities in the state and why Ohio is such a desirable place to live and work in.”

In addition to Thursday’s event, the city also recently received a third place in Ohio and 32nd national ranking from Safewise, a residential security company which provides home safety and security advice. That ranking was derived by the company from analyzing FBI data. Also, the annual Cleveland magazine rating of Northeast Ohio suburbs ranked Bay Village as number four overall, with the city’s strong safety record again getting kudos.

Spaetzel said he appreciates the awards and said they are due to a group effort.

“Those who live or work in Bay Village already know what a great community Bay Village is,” he said, “Great city services, excellent schools, great parks with lake access and safety highlight this tree-lined community. These recognitions do not come without the efforts and cooperation of our residents and city departments. Each contributes to the community’s unique character and identity as one of the great places to live in Ohio.”

Mayor Paul Koomat, who was unable to attend the event because of previously scheduled business for the city, was pleased.

“It’s an honor to receive an award like this, and this and the others show the quality of our city, residents and safety forces,” he said.