Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary awards scholarships to four graduates

LAKEWOOD/ROCKY RIVER: The Rotary Club of Lakewood/Rocky River recently awarded four college scholarships to graduating seniors Martina Blazevic, Ali Brugh and Aleksandra Dunjic from Rocky River High School, and recent Lakewood High School graduate Joshua January.

Funded by the Rotary Foundation, the four $3,000 scholarships are part of nearly $60,000 in grants and awards donated by Rotary to the community annually.

Blazevic was a national figure skating bronze medalist in 2015, and was honored by the Ohio House of Representatives with its Ohio’s Finest Citizen award. In high school, she was a member of National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She was a four-year member of the marching band Pom Squad and also tutored younger students in math. Blazevic will study physics and pre-med radiology at The Ohio State University.

Brugh was named a National Merit Commended Scholar and was inducted into the National Honor Society and Spanish National Honor Society. She participated in girls tennis and the Science Olympiad all four years of high school, and volunteered at the Rocky River Public Library. Brugh helped form the Students Advocate For Equality (SAFE) Club, celebrating and encouraging diversity and inclusiveness. She will study mechanical engineering at The Ohio State University.

An award-winning participant in the Science Olympiad and National History Day Programs, Dunjic carried a course load filled with advanced placement and honors courses. She was business manager for the Yearbook Club and she volunteered at the Rocky River Public Library. Dunjic works part-time at O’Neal Healthcare and will study psychology at Case Western Reserve University.

Recognized earlier this year as Rotary’s Outstanding Student in the Health Careers program at the West Shore Career Technical Center, January was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. His high school career included track and field, Chemistry Club and numerous volunteer positions. Having already earned his State Tested Nursing Assistant degree, January will attend The Ohio State University Mansfield campus to pursue pre-med studies.

Three Lakewood/Rocky River students attend Rotary leadership camp

Incoming seniors April Feeney (Lutheran West High School, Rocky River), Olivia Nagy (Lakewood High School) and Riley Robinette (Rocky River High School), were chosen by the Lakewood/Rocky River Rotary Club to attend the District 6630 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) conference at Baldwin Wallace University June 11-15.

Coordinated by Rotary clubs around the world, thousands of students participate each year.

The recognition is presented to students who have shown a desire to be stronger leaders. The program enhances the students’ leadership skills through lectures, hands-on participation and recreational activities. These events include presentations and workshops which cover a variety of topics including leadership fundamentals, ethics, communication skills, problem solving, conflict management and community/global citizenship.

There is a 10 to 1 student to staff ratio and a professional conference director on campus the entire week. The Rotary club funds the entire cost of the program which includes room, board, staff, fees, supplies and recreational costs.