Kiwanis awards grant to Rocky River Public Library

By SUE BOTOS

ROCKY RIVER- Administrators and staff at the Rocky River Public Library (RRPL) hope as many people as possible participate in a “Community Read” this summer. Thanks to the Rocky River Kiwanis Club, that goal will be a bit easier to achieve.

The club recently presented the library with a grant check for $500 which will be used to purchase about 60 copies of “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio for patrons to borrow as part of the summer reading program.

Assistant Library Director Trent Ross said former RRPL librarian Steve Haas and children’s librarian Lucy Carney came up with the idea of an all-ages community reading incentive for the summer, deciding on “Wonder,” an award-winning story about a child who wins the love and respect of his classmates after confronting bullying and other challenges due to a severe facial deformity. For younger readers, the picture book “We’re All Wonders” tells the tale in an age-appropriate way.

“Steve and Lucy brought the idea to our attention. Steve then worked with Kiwanis to secure the grant. This will help us tremendously with the community read,” Ross stated.

Tim Cornelius, vice-president of the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation and president of the Fairview Park Kiwanis Club, explained that the grant is part of the Ohio district’s literacy initiative, “Today’s Readers Tomorrow’s Leaders.” The program allows each club within the district to determine a literacy-based need in their community and take the steps necessary to provide for that need.

“There are 270 clubs in the district and the foundation raises money (to be appropriated) for different reasons,” Cornelius explained. “A percentage is given to clubs for projects,” he added, stating that these grants can be used for general needs, such as Westlake’s K-9 program and Lakewood’s purchase of special bicycles for the disabled.

He added that for fiscal year 2016-17, about $36,000 was available for grants, with deadlines of October 31, 2016, March 31, 2017, and June 30, 2017.

The funds may also be put toward programs designed specifically for children. Cornelius said that recently $2,500 was granted to the North Olmsted club for a playground.

The Rocky River club belongs to Division 14 which also includes Bay Village, Fairview Park, Westlake, West Park, Cleveland, Olmsted Falls, Lakewood and North Olmsted. Clubs can apply for grants three times a year, and the requests are reviewed by a six-member committee.

Rocky River Kiwanis Club President John Grauer noted that the library applied this year for the March 31 grant deadline. “Of that period, nine clubs applied and six got grants. Four of those were from Division 14.

“We’re happy that this opportunity fit within the grant’s guidelines since we like to support the library in whatever way we can,” Grauer added. “We’re happy Steve brought the idea to our attention and we hope it carries on.”

Throughout the summer, the library has hosted various activities associated with the community read, such as book discussions centering on the summer reading theme “Build a Better World.” A community read celebration will be held July 28 at the Rocky River City Hall Park Gazebo from 11:30 a.m.-noon. A group photo will be taken and refreshments will be available as well as information about Elle’s Enchanted Forest, a proposed playground for people of all abilities.