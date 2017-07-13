Kennedy unopposed for 3rd term as North Olmsted mayor

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – Mayor Kevin Kennedy has already made history with his third campaign for the municipal chief executive’s post in the city. He is unopposed in seeking a third term as mayor, equaling the record for the position. Barring a strong write-in candidacy from an opponent, he will match the three terms in office of Ralph E. Christman, who served as mayor from 1964-1977.

“I appreciate the confidence people are showing in me,” said Kennedy. “I’m glad that I’ll be able to focus efforts on being mayor and not running for mayor. The reality is that sometimes campaigning can take you away from running the office. It’s a team effort and we have several people running unopposed.”

Both the other administrators on the ballot, Law Director Michael Gareau Jr. and Finance Director Carrie Copfer, are unopposed. The City Council races are also largely uncontested with City Council President Nicole Dailey Jones, Ward 1 Representative Lou Brossard, Ward 3 Representative Paul Schumann and Ward 4 Representative Mary Ellen Hemann all unopposed.

In the only contested race, there will be a rematch of four of the five candidates City Council considered to replace former Ward 2 representative Paul Barker when he resigned earlier this year. The man Council selected, Dan Rahm, a longtime education intervention specialist and current principal at Brookside School in Lorain County, filed to keep the seat. Since joining City Council, he has been chairman of the public safety committee and vice chairman of the building, zoning and development committee.

In addition, three of the other candidates who sought the council appointment also filed, meaning there will be a September primary to narrow the field to two candidates.

Among the other candidates, Chris Glassburn is currently a political consultant, a former member of the North Olmsted School Board and a former aide to Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish. He also was unsuccessful in seeking appointment to City Council’s President’s post several years ago when Duane Limpert retired.

Patrick Kelly is a retired 25-year veteran of the Westlake Police Department, Fraternal Order of Police official and current uniformed bailiff in Rocky River Municipal Court. He was defeated by Barker in the 2009 election for the seat. He also served on the North Olmsted Charter Review Commission.

Janelle Zauner, a licensed social worker and currently a school-based therapist at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency for children, also filed for seat. She has been involved in school activities and the PTA for several years.