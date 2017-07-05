Greg Banaszak tapped as new Lutheran West director of music

By Sue Botos

Rocky River – Noted musician Greg Banaszak has been named Director of Music at Lutheran West High School, responsible for heading the band, choir and chamber music programs at the school.

Most recently serving on the faculties of the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory, the Cleveland Institute of Music and Case Western Reserve University, Banaszak is recognized as one of today’s leading saxophonists. He has performed with orchestras and at concert halls throughout the world and is one of the few active in both the classical and jazz genres. He has presented recitals in such prestigious venues as Vienna’s Bosendorfer Concert Hall, the Royal Palace in Warsaw, and New York’s Lincoln Center’s Bruno Walter Hall.

Banaszak has also presented master classes at Austria’s Musik Hochschule, the Cairo Conservatory, Oberlin Conservatory and the Tanglewood Institute, and has served as orchestral saxophonist for top opera orchestras in Europe and Cleveland. In addition, Banaszak was the first saxophone concerto soloist to appear with orchestras in both the Middle East and Korea, including collaborations with the Cairo and Taegu City symphonies.

Under the baton of noted conductors such as Leonard Slatkin, Philippe Entremont and Randy Newman, he has appeared as a soloist throughout the U.S., Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East and Asia. He has also performed with the Cleveland Orchestra.

As a member of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences, Banaszak is a voting member of the annual Grammy Awards ceremony.

“It is a distinct honor and privilege to be joining the Lutheran West community as the Director of Music,” commented Banaszak. “Although my association with this institution is only beginning, I’m already quite impressed with the level of professionalism, determination and the genuine sense of community that I’ve experienced from all members of the student body, the faculty, staff and the administration. Lutheran West students represent a high standard of excellence and I look forward to directing them and cultivating within them a rich and rewarding experience throughout their four years of study in the applied instrumental and vocal arts.”

A cum laude graduate of the Hart School of Music, Banaszak holds a masters degree “with distinction” from the Chopin Academy of Music in Warsaw, and an Artist Diploma from the Center Musical d’Annecy in France.

“Greg Banaszak has performed all over the world. He is highly regarded in the music world and helped develop the musical talents of numerous musicians as a professor at Baldwin Wallace University. We are excited to have a person of his stature working with our students,” commented Principal Dale Wolfgram.