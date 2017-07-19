Frostville schoolhouse project brings history alive

By JEFF GALLATIN

NORTH OLMSTED – For members of the Olmsted Historical Society, last Sunday’s groundbreaking ceremony for building a circa 1840s one-room schoolhouse on the Frostville Museum campus was the renewal of a mission.

“Our mission is to educate people and interest them in what life was like in an 1840s village like North Olmsted,” Janice Mettler, president of the Society said at the Sunday ceremony on the museum campus in the Cleveland Metroparks. “This school house certainly fits into that. Other buildings on the like the Carpenter House and the Frostville church are also from the same design period in the 1840s.”

Mettler said the new school house will also aid with other Society programming.

“We like to have educational programs and our goal is to provide educational programs in the schoolhouse for children and adults,” she said. “They can be about education, Frostville, North Olmsted or anything else of historical interest.”

Mettler said the schoolhouse is being designed to be useful in different ways and not just for display.

“It’s going to primarily be a one-room schoolhouse with desks built along the wall as well as some desks in the center of the room,” she said. “The desks in the middle will be moveable, so they can be shifted around and other chairs can be brought into that area if you want to have a bigger meeting or presentation to a group. That area will be available for meetings.’

Mettler said there will be two smaller rooms off the main room, which will be utilized for 21st century functions.

“One of them will have the furnace and air conditioning units so we can help it properly heated and cooled,” she said. “The other will be a smaller meeting room will be used for different Society groups can meet or discuss things in it without affecting anything going on in the main room.’

Gary Porter, a North Olmsted resident and Society member, said he’s pleased by the project.

“It’s a good move for the society,” he said. “People have been working on getting this project going for several years now. People will be really pleased to see this going in.”

Mettler said discussions and fundraising for the schoolhouse began about six years ago.

“When the schoolhouse committee realized in the meeting that we had enough money to get the project started, we all were sort of surprised because it has been awhile,” she said. “Then we were just pleased and ready to get it going.’

Mettler noted that different events have been used to help raise money, such as different teas with historical teas like Queen Victoria or Eleanor Roosevelt. They also are selling $50 bricks which will be engraved with donors names and used to pave the path leading up to the schoolhouse.

“Having the names of people supporting the project leading up a path to schoolhouse itself is a good way to show we appreciate their support,” she said.

Current estimates are the project will cost about $70,000 to complete, with the building foundation scheduled to be done in August.

One of the guests at the ceremony, North Olmsted City Schools Superintendent Mike Zalar, said it’s appropriate to have a schoolhouse in a museum campus depicting early and mid-19th century village life.

“Setting up a schoolhouse for children to attend was one of the first things most settlers would do,” Zalar, a history teacher before he became an administrator, said. “They realized that having a place where they could have their children get educated was vital to the future of the community.”

Zalar said seeing the groundbreaking to honor the history of education in North Olmsted with a replica schoolhouse is also goof timing.

“It’s great seeing something like this being built at the same time as we building a new 21st century school building for the city schools,” he said. “We certainly honor and appreciate our history in the district while we work at providing the best education we can for our students.”

Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Nan Baker , who served on the city of Westlake school board at one time, said the Frostville Museum Campus has always been a popular one with people in the Westshore area for good reason.

“I’ve been here many times for a variety of wonderful programs,” she said. “It really benefits us to have it in the area and the school will add to that.”

Nancy Desmond of the Cleveland Metroparks said the Olmsted Historical Society volunteers are among the most dedicated in the park system.

“They always put on good programs and have wonderful displays in the different buildings which people really enjoy,” she said.