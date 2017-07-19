Four more food truck dates added to Bay Village Friday menu

By JEFF GALLATIN

BAY VILLAGE – City officials have added four more Food Truck Friday dates to their recreation menu, extending the new summer event into mid-September.

Sue Kohl, the mayor’s administrative assistant who organized the Food Truck Fridays earlier this year, said the addition comes for several reasons.

“We’ve gotten a very positive response to having them on the Fridays,” she said. “People said they were interested in having them and we wanted to see what type of response we got, so it’s been nice to see people really like the idea.”

Kohl said the type of customers using the trucks also played into the decision to add four more dates.

“We originally thought we would get a lot of teenagers and kids out of school taking part in the different recreational activities around the city hall and recreation center areas coming over to eat at the food trucks,” she said. ‘So, we set it up originally to end in August when kids were going back to school. But, we’ve found that a lot of adults are the ones who are wanting to use them. They’re coming over from the local businesses as well as the city and school buildings in the area. So, with that kind of interest from the adults, we thought adding them into September would be a popular move.”

Kohl said dates where the city did not have the trucks also played into the decision.

“We didn’t have one on the Friday during Bay Days because of all the activities going on during that event and we had another rained out Friday where the vendor didn’t want to come over because it was raining where they were and they thought it would be that way in Bay when it wasn’t raining here,” she said. “So, we thought adding additional dates would also be a good way to help make up for those dates.”

Currently, the trucks are located on the west side of City Hall at 350 Dover Center Road from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Kohl said city officials are looking into potential alternate sites under shelter for placing the food trucks on any future rainy Fridays.

“We want to make it better for the trucks and the customers,” she said. “That’s one way we can help in bad weather.”

Kohl said people also like the idea of the trucks donating a portion of their sales to the Dwyer Senior Center emergency fund, to aid events at that facility.

“Having a fun event which also benefits the community usually gets a positive response,” she said.

She said city officials will decide at the end of the first season whether to retain the events and, if so, how to improve them.

The revised schedule:

July 21 Fired Up Tacos

July 28 216 Bistro

August 4 Krav Food Truck

August 11 River Dog Café

August 18 Smokin’ Rock ‘n’ Roll

August 25 Off the Griddle

September 1 Sauced Wood Fired Pizza

September 8 The Little Piggy

September 15 Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers